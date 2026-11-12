Irma P. Hall Dies at 91, Soul Food Star, Former Teacher and Church Mother Remembered

Irma P. Hall, acclaimed actress and educator known for Fried Green Tomatoes and Sister Act 2, has died at age 88. Her family and church release tributes honoring her life.

Award-winning actress Irma P. Hall died on Tuesday at the age of ninety-one. Her family confirmed that the beloved star passed away in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by her loved ones. Hall is best remembered for her iconic portrayal of Josephine Big Mama Joseph in the 1997 film Soul Food.

Her family released a joint statement describing her as a multifaceted creative force. They highlighted her roles as an actress, author, poet, educator, and public speaker. Her contributions to the arts and her community have touched countless lives throughout her remarkable multi-decade career.

Also read Cyprian 'Big Mama' Hall, actress on 'Soul Food' and in 'Road to Perdition,' dies at 88

Hall was born in Beaumont, Texas, and spent her early years being raised in Chicago. She later returned to Texas, where she achieved significant academic and professional milestones. She earned an honorary doctorate in Fine Arts and Education from Texas College.

Before she became a celebrated performer, Hall dedicated her early professional life to education. She served as a teacher of multiple languages, including French and Spanish. She taught in both Houston and Dallas before deciding to pursue acting full time in 1984.

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Her breakthrough in the entertainment industry occurred in 1971. Actor and director Raymond St. Jacques discovered her after she performed a poem. He was so impressed by her talent that he hired her to play Georgia Brown in the film While scouting for talent, Jacques offered her the role immediately.

This pivotal opportunity launched her into a distinguished career in film and television. Her performance artistry was widely recognized when she won the NAACP Image Award in 1998. She received the honor for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in Fried Green Tomatoes.

Her daughter, Irma Hall Crayton, reflected on her mother profound impact on others. She noted that Hall started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world. Her daughter emphasized that Hall embodied this sentiment for many people who knew her.

Hall often shared a favorite saying with her family and friends. She would say that to the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world. Her daughter stated that her mom used to always say this and she was just that to many people.

Beyond her professional achievements in entertainment, Hall was defined by her deep faith. She served as a longtime pillar of faith, wisdom, and leadership in her congregation at Inspiring Body of Christ Church. Her spiritual influence extended into her personal relationships and community interactions.

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Inspector Body of Christ Church Pastor Rickie G. Rush shared a personal memory with the public. He recalled that Mother Hall looked at him during one of their public speaking lessons when he was just fourteen years old. She told him that one day he would be her pastor.

Rush noted that he did not know then how those words would come to pass. He also did not know at that time how much she would mean to him and the entire church family. He said her words came to pass and she became a central figure in his life.

Today, the congregation celebrates the extraordinary life of this influential woman. Pastor Rush described her final days as a transition where our beloved Church Mother has taken her final bow. He stated that she has stepped into eternity after a life filled with service.

While the community mourns her passing, they remain forever grateful for the remarkable legacy she leaves behind. Her contributions as an educator, actress, and spiritual leader provide a lasting framework. The stories of her kindness and professional excellence will likely be shared for years to come.