Actress Heather McComb Marries Scott Michael Campbell in Montana Ceremony

Actress Heather McComb and musician Scott Michael Campbell were married in a ceremony in Missoula, Montana, surrounded by family and friends. The couple, who were best friends for 15 years before beginning their romantic relationship a year ago, shared heartfelt messages on social media expressing gratitude and celebrating their union.

Actress Heather McComb and musician Scott Michael Campbell officially tied the knot in a ceremony held in Missoula, Montana , surrounded by their closest family and friends.

The wedding, which took place over a weekend, was described by McComb as a magical and unforgettable celebration. Through a series of posts on Instagram, the couple shared their joy and gratitude for the outpouring of love they experienced. McComb began by announcing the marriage, writing that she and Campbell had become officially married "under the covenant of God" with her sister officiating.

She expressed how full their hearts were, thanking everyone who traveled to be with them and acknowledging the role of faith in their relationship.

"God is so good," she wrote. The couple also reflected on the past year, noting that their friendship of 15 years had recently transformed into a romantic partnership.

"A year ago today these two best friends of 15 years started a new journey together," McComb stated, adding that Campbell had given her heart a safe place to reside. The proposal happened in April 2025 in Montana, where Campbell got down on one knee by a river. McComb described the moment as a blessing from God, turning a 17-year friendship into a lifelong commitment.

"God brought this beautiful Godly man in my life in his perfect timing," she shared. Campbell, equally enthusiastic, posted his own gratitude, calling the week "beyond blessed" and thanking the numerous vendors and friends who helped make the event special. He listed several local businesses that contributed to the wedding, praising them as "world class" and "stellar.

" The ceremony was intimate and personal, with McComb's sister Essence officiating. The location in Missoula held special significance for the couple, being one of their favorite cities. Their social media updates were filled with thanks to family and friends who traveled from across the country, as well as to the local community in Montana that supported their celebration.

The couple referred to the weekend as a whirlwind of adventures and stated they would continue sharing their experiences, including tour dates, with their followers. This marriage marks another milestone for McComb, who was previously married to actor James Van Der Beek. The couple divorced in 2010. Now, after years of friendship, she and Campbell have embarked on a new chapter together.

Their story highlights a deep bond that evolved over many years into a committed partnership, celebrated in a setting that they love. The couple's public expressions of faith and gratitude have resonated with their followers, who have warmly congratulated them on this new beginning.





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Heather Mccomb Scott Michael Campbell Wedding Montana Celebrity Marriage Instagram

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kristy Scott Ends 11-Year Marriage to Desmond Scott, Restersherit Last NameKristy Scott, the chef-turned-TikTok star, has ended her 11-year marriage to Desmond Scott, filing to legally ditch his last name and obtaining an 'Agreed Final Decree of Divorce' that combined a settlement agreement and included the division of their community and separate properties. Desmond Scott filed a general denial to Kristy's divorce petition, requesting attorney's fees, expenses, and costs. Kristy's representative stated that she is thriving during this challenging time and remains committed to raising their children with Desmond, despite their decision to divorce. Additionally, Kristy has filed to restersherit her last name, choosing to keep her new name of Kristy Sarah. Highlights of the divorce documents include the designation of Harris County, Texas, as Kristy's primary residence for the children, co-conservation of children's education decisions, no formal monthly child support, and equal shares of responsibilities for the children's expenses and shared time with them. Ten days after filing divorce papers, Desmond filed an answer with a general denial and request for attorney's fees, expenses, and costs. The couple met at a dinner and drinks outing in L.A. before agreeing to their Christmas holidays and meeting schedules for their children, with occasional reasonable electronic communication when one parent is not with the other. Their divorce remains ongoing, handling both the marriage's end and custody matters.

Read more »

James Van Der Beek's Ex-Wife Heather McComb Weds Scott Michael Campbell in MontanaHeather McComb, the ex-wife of James Van Der Beek, has wed Scott Michael Campbell in Missoula, Montana, three months after the death of the Dawson's Creek actor. McComb shared a slideshow of images from her special day on Instagram.

Read more »

Heather McComb Weds Scott Michael Campbell in Montana Three Months After James Van Der Beek's DeathHeather McComb, the actress and former wife of the late James Van Der Beek, has married Scott Michael Campbell in Missoula, Montana. The wedding occurs three months after Van Der Beek's death from colorectal cancer. McComb shared celebratory Instagram posts, expressing gratitude for the love and support surrounding the ceremony. The former couple's amicable divorce and McComb's public reflections on Van Der Beek's character and legacy provide context for this new chapter in her life.

Read more »

James Van Der Beek’s ex-wife, Heather McComb, gets marriedThe actress was previously married to the late “Dawson’s Creek” star from 2003 to 2010.

Read more »