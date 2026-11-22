Robert Pattinson joins James Bond, but other actors hold records for franchise appearances. See the top list including Harrison Ford and Pedro Pascal.

Robert Pattinson is set to become the newest James Bond, a casting that has sparked widespread discussion about his extensive involvement in major Hollywood franchises. He has already starred in at least five significant series, including Harry Potter, Twilight, Batman, Dune, and now the iconic 007 franchise. Despite this impressive roster of blockbuster roles, several other actors have accumulated even larger numbers of franchise appearances in their careers.

Defining Franchise Participation Criteria

A recent analysis by Collider streamlined the definition of a franchise to ensure fair comparisons among actors. The study counts the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a single entity despite the multiverse narrative structure. It includes major titles derived from television shows and video games, provided they feature at least two seasons or sequels. Cameo appearances are explicitly excluded from the count to focus on substantial contributions to the plot.

Also read Amazon Selects Robert Pattinson as New James Bond After $500k Audition

Laurence Fishburne Seven Franchise Roles

Laurence Fishburne has built a diverse portfolio spanning sci-fi, superhero films, action movies, and animation across seven distinct franchises. He is best known for playing Morpheus in The Matrix, a role that later connected him with Keanu Reeves in the John Wick series. Fishburne uniquely bridges the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe through roles in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Man of Steel. His commanding presence and deep voice have also secured him spots in Transformers One and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. He continues to expand his reach with roles in Hannibal and the upcoming season of The Witcher.

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Pedro Pascal Seven Major Roles

Pedro Pascal achieved widespread fame with his portrayal of Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of Game of Thrones. Following that success, he joined the Star Wars universe as the titular character in The Mandalorian. His franchise count includes appearances in the Kingsman series, the DC Extended Universe, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He also played a villain against Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 2 and stars in the HBO adaptation of The Last of Us. Pascal recently starred in eleven feature films over five years, including his upcoming role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Harrison Ford Iconic Franchise Legacy

Harrison Ford established two of cinema's most enduring blockbusters through his roles as Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones in the titular series. Ford returned to the Star Wars saga for the sequel trilogy and recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: Brave New World. His filmography also includes the Blade Runner and Jack Ryan franchises, where he remains the definitive actor. Additional franchise credits include The Expendables and The Secret Life of Pets 2. He is also recognized for non-franchise hits like The Fugitive and Witness.