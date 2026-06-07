Actors Who Have Bridged Star Wars and Harry Potter

A detailed look at the ten performers who have appeared in both the Star Wars saga and the Harry Potter film series, examining their roles, career paths, and the unique crossover appeal they bring to two of cinema's biggest franchises.

The entertainment industry is full of surprising overlaps, and one of the most delightful is the small group of actors who have managed to step into both the Star Wars galaxy and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter .

While each franchise commands its own massive fan base, only a handful of performers have been trusted by Lucasfilm and Warner Bros. to bring characters to life across both universes. This article celebrates ten such actors, highlighting the breadth of their contributions and the unique way they have become part of two of the most beloved pop‑culture sagas.

The list focuses on the original eight Harry Potter films - deliberately excluding the newer Fantastic Beasts entries - and on the full range of Star Wars media, from the original theatrical releases to the recent television series and animated projects. The result is a fascinating tour of talent that bridges science‑fiction space opera and magical fantasy, showing how a single performer can be a familiar face in two very different realms.

Warwick Davis stands out as perhaps the most iconic dual‑franchise actor.

He first entered the Star Wars universe at the age of eleven, playing the courageous Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi{{ { { {{ {{ { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { { {...

(text continues for over 2500 characters covering the careers of Domhnall Gleeson, Julian Glover, and other actors who have appeared in both franchises, describing their roles, the significance of their contributions, and how they have become beloved fixtures in two distinct cinematic mythologies. The article proceeds to list each performer, noting specific characters such as General Hux, Bill Weasley, Professor Flitwick, and various alien or droid parts, and concludes with a reflection on the shared talent pool that enriches both universes.





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Star Wars Harry Potter Cross‑Franchise Actors Warwick Davis Domhnall Gleeson

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