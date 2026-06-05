Actors' union approves 4-year contract with studios and streamers

SAG-AFTRA actors ratify four-year contract with studios and streamers, securing AI protections against synthetic actors.

The actors’ new deal is for four years instead of the usual three, providing an extra layer of labor stability in the industry. It comes just one month after the Writer’s Guild of America reached a four-year deal with AMPTP.

Macy Jenkins reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2026. Television and movie actors on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to ratify a four-year contract with studios and streaming services, a month after their union leaders negotiated a deal they say provides protections against synthetic actors created by artificial intelligence. , but the vote assures there will be no repeat of the 2023 actor and writer strikes that seriously shook the entertainment industry.

More than 90% of votes from members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists approved of the agreement, with about 19% of eligible voters casting ballots. Like the Writers Guild of America, whose members approved their own contract on April 24, the actors’ new deal is for four years instead of the usual three, providing an extra layer of labor stability in the industry.

Actor Sean Astin, president of SAG-AFTRA, said in a statement that the contract “delivers meaningful gains in compensation, strengthens protections around artificial intelligence and digital identity, reinforces the long-term security of members’ benefit plans and recognizes the realities of how performers work today. ” The contract says AI performers must bring “significant additional value” over a live actor or a digital capture of them if producers are to use them.

Union leaders say this and other provisions will keep use of AI actors minimal. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates for a coalition of Hollywood’s major studios, streamers and production companies, congratulated the union on the ratification.

“SAG-AFTRA’s leadership brought a genuine commitment to partnership, and together with the WGA agreement, these deals demonstrate what is possible when the industry works toward practical solutions,” the alliance said in a statement. AMPTP negotiators have been in contract talks with the Directors Guild of America since May 11. The negotiations are the first under new DGA president Christopher Nolan. That contract is set to expire June 30.

SAG-AFTRA is a labor union that was formed in 2012 when the Screen Actors Guild merged with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.





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