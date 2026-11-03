Actor Will Mellor Reveals Prince William Broke Up Club Fight

Will Mellor shares hilarious podcast story of Prince William intervening in a club brawl, while also opening up about his struggles with depression after family losses.

Actor Will Mellor has shared a remarkable anecdote involving Prince William during a recent interview on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast. The 50-year-old actor revealed that the future king once physically intervened to stop a fight between him and another nightclub patron. This story serves as a highlight in Mellor's new autobiography, Where There's A Will: My Story.

Prince William Intervenes In Nightclub Brawl

Mellor described the chaotic scene where he was fighting with another man on the floor of a club. He explained that he was using crutches at the time due to an injury. Suddenly, he felt hands on his shoulders lifting him up. He then heard a voice telling him to leave it, stating the other person was not worth the effort. The voice belonged to Prince William, who was standing over him.

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The actor recalled his confused reaction, insisting that the other fighter was not him. He mentioned seeing members of the Secret Service in the periphery, who were beginning to move in to protect the royal figure. Mellor joked that he tried to blame the other man for pushing him off his crutches. Despite his protests, William told him not to worry about it.

Secret Service Presence And Club Ejection

Mellor noted that the presence of the Secret Service heightened the surreal nature of the encounter. He described the agents coming forward as the situation escalated. He attempted to explain his side of the story to Prince William, claiming he was not at fault. The royal figure simply told him to calm down and not to stress over the details.

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Ultimately, Mellor was thrown out of the establishment despite the royal intervention. The next day, a friend called him with a shocking update. The friend had witnessed Prince William with his hands on Mellor's shoulders. The friend noted that the prince spoke to him as if he were a close mate. This detail highlighted the casual nature of the future king's demeanor during the incident.

Combatting Depression After Family Tragedies

The podcast conversation took a serious turn as Mellor opened up about his mental health battles. He broke down in tears while discussing his struggle with depression. This dark period followed the death of his father, Bill Mellor, who passed away from cancer in April 2020. Bill was diagnosed with the disease just two weeks before his death.

Mellor also spoke about the loss of his sister, Joanne, who died in 2012. She passed away from a heart attack at the age of 44. Joanne was born with Marfan syndrome, a genetic connective tissue disorder. She faced multiple health scares throughout her life, with doctors frequently warning that she might not survive. She died two weeks after returning from a respite trip with a care company.

Personal Recovery And Support System

Following these losses, Mellor admitted he slipped into a deep depression. He described himself as a negative person during that time, which was out of character. He usually tries to make everyone happy and live life with high energy. However, he could not even get out of bed during the worst days of his depression.

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He acknowledged that his behavior made him a difficult person to be around. He tried to drink and gamble to find relief, but these actions only made his condition worse. He realized he could not protect his family from their health issues or their eventual passing. This helplessness contributed significantly to his emotional turmoil.

Recovery began when he stopped the harmful habits that worsened his state. He had to confront the reality that pretending to be fine was ineffective. His wife played a vital role in helping him through this difficult chapter. Mellor emphasized that getting professional help and changing his lifestyle were key to his eventual recovery and return to a positive outlook on life.