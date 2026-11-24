Veteran actor Steven Hack has passed away at age 68 in Los Angeles. He is remembered for his extensive career on Broadway, television, and film, including roles in major studio productions.

Veteran actor Steven Hack has died at the age of 68. Hack died on November 19, 2026, at his home in Los Angeles following a sudden cardiac event. The Los Angeles -based Interact Theatre Company, where Hack was a founding member, announced his death. His career spanned decades of work across Broadway, television, film, and regional theater.

Broadway and Stage Career Beginnings

Steven Hack was born on April 20, 1958, in St. Louis. He studied at the California Institute of the Arts and the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He made his professional debut as a teenage dancer in the 1978 film Grease. Hack later made his Off-Broadway debut in the production Coolest Cat in Town. He joined the original Broadway production of Cats in 1982 as an understudy. During his five-year run, he performed several roles, including Mungojerrie, Carbucketty, and Coricopat.

Also read Steven Hack, Scrubs and Seinfeld Actor, Dies at 65 After Cardiac Arrest

Notable Theatre Productions and Awards

He later played Greg in the national touring production of A Chorus Line. Hack was part of the company during the show's record-breaking 3,389th Broadway performance in September 1983. His stage career continued through numerous productions. These included Counsellor-at-Law, Death of a Salesman, Our Town, The Laramie Project, and A Little Night Music. He also earned nominations for Ovation and A.D.A. awards for his one-man play Willie's Son. His work on stage established a strong foundation for his subsequent roles in film and television.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Film and Television Highlights

Steven Hack appeared in several notable film productions. His screen credits include Thor: The Dark World, Minority Report, Fantastic Four, and The Happytime Murders. He appeared in several television shows, including American Horror Story: 1984, Criminal Minds, and Scrubs. Other television appearances included Fresh Off the Boat, General Hospital, and Marvel's Agent Carter. He also acted in The Mentalist, Truth Be Told, and The West Wing, among many others. His versatility allowed him to work in both major studio blockbusters and critically acclaimed dramatic series.

Personal Life and Company Tributes

In a statement announcing his death, Interact Theatre Company artistic director Barry Heins and executive director Walter Ware III remembered Hack's contributions. They highlighted the joy of working with him and his significant impact on the local theater community. Hack is survived by his sister, Karen Melnick. He also leaves behind other family members, including nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. His passing marks the end of a prolific career that left a lasting mark on the entertainment industry.