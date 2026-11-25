13WHAM's Chris Lopez visits the Genesee Country Village and Museum to speak with actors and operators about holiday programs that transport visitors back to 19th-century Christmas traditions.

13WHAM's Chris Lopez speaking to actors at Genesee Country Village and Museum about the museum holiday programs and events.13WHAM's Chris Lopez stops by the museum Tuesday morning to talk with museum operators and actors, including St. Nicholas himself, about their plans to keep authentic tales and historic magic alive in a fast-growing and ever-changing world.

Visitors can participate in holiday programs including, a guided tour in which actors transport them back in time to Christmas during the 19th century, highlighting different foods, traditions, Christmas decorations and dances. The former Kodak Hawkeye building on St. Paul Street caught fire for the second consecutive day Monday, according to the Rochester Fire Department. New York State Police said a baby has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for her Monday night.

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New York State Police said troopers responded around 5:40 p.m. to a home on Craine Road in the town of Sterling, where Xara Thompson was taken by 21-year-old Dezerea Dashnaw. Driver from Wayne County among 4 teens injured in crash on State Route 104New York State Police said Nayomi Flores was drunk and driving the wrong way on the Inner Loop in downtown Rochester early June 26, when she collided head-on with another vehicle.