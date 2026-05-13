Actor's Son Reveals He Battled Throat Cancer and Suffered Heart Attack Before Death

The news text discusses the passing of an actor who was battling throat cancer and suffered a heart attack just a few weeks before he died. His son, Travis, revealed the details. The text also mentions Stephen Colbert name-dropping an A-list actress he was most 'wildly attracted to' in 11 'Late Show' seasons, Michael Che pulling out of a Kevin Hart roast before shading white writers for jokes about 'slavery, sex crimes, slurs', and Gibb's family stating that he 'loved the Lord and his family, his friends and his fans with all his heart'.

The actor was battling throat cancer and suffered a heart attack just a few weeks before he died, his son, Travis, revealed. Stephen Colbert name-drops an A-list actress he was most 'wildly attracted to' in 11 'Late Show' seasons.

Michael Che pulled out of a Kevin Hart roast before shading white writers for jokes about 'slavery, sex crimes, slurs'. Gibb's family stated that he 'loved the Lord and his family, his friends and his fans with all his heart'. Gibb portrayed Ray Jackson in the 1988 movie 'Bloodsport' and his most recent movie credit was as Bas in the 2026 film 'Hands'.

On the small screen, he made appearances on many TV shows throughout the years, but his biggest role was that of Leslie 'Dr. Death' Crunchner on '1st & Ten'





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Actor Throat Cancer Heart Attack Son Stephen Colbert A-List Actress Michael Che Gibb Ray Jackson Bloodsport Leslie 'Dr. Death' Crunchner 1St & Ten Bloodsport Sequel Nerds In Paradise Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love Nerds In Paradise Sequel Hands

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