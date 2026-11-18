Discover the essential items an actor relies on for vocal health and comfort, including Grether's lozenges, Barry's tea, Blundstone boots, and specific skincare during demanding performances.

An actor currently performing at the Manhattan Theatre Club has revealed the critical essentials required to survive a demanding stage role. Running through November 29, the production necessitates intense physical and vocal exertion, prompting the performer to rely on a specific regimen of lozenges, teas, and protective gear.

Vocal Care With Grether's And GeloRevoice

Grether's lozenges serve as the primary defense for the performer's throat, described as the numero uno product for all singers and actors. These lozenges are made of glycerin, which coats the throat to ensure smooth vocal production and heal tired voices. They come in distinctive tins that the performer utilizes to store jewelry and buttons when not in use. They are considered 100 percent essential, often being sneaked onto sets and kept in pockets during rehearsals. The performer actively begs company managers for hookups to secure these supplies for the entire cast.

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For a more potent option, the performer utilizes GeloRevoice, a German-made lozenge shared by a German opera-singing friend. This product is described as the deep-cut version of Grether's, with the Germans having vocal care on lockdown. It comes in a vintage-style tin tube featuring music notes, indicating its specific purpose for voice users. Although it is strong medicine that limits consumption, a tiny amount goes a long way. The performer notes that it provides superior throat coating and healing capabilities compared to standard remedies.

Hydration Strategies Using Barry's And Coconut Water

Hydration is a major project due to the role requiring falling, crying, yelling, screaming, and running for nearly two hours straight. Barry's Irish Breakfast tea is a favorite for its malty and rich flavor, consumed throughout the day to maintain stamina. The performer favors this specific blend for its strength and ability to provide sustained energy during long performances. Barry's teas are consumed regularly, with the Irish Breakfast being the primary choice for daily hydration.

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Harney & Sons chamomile tea is also utilized for its calming properties and potent essence. Sourced from a brand located near the performer's residence, it features giant chamomile flowers in the tin, allowing a whole pot to be brewed with a single teaspoon. This tea is preferred over other brands that taste like nothing, as it effectively resets the nervous system. The performer emphasizes the importance of drinking this calming beverage to manage the stress of the physical role.

Coconut water serves as a practical hydration hack, suggested by a pregnant sister-in-law. The performer drinks large containers backstage, preferring brands like Vita Coco and CocoGoods for their lower sugar content. Sustainability in harvesting is a key selection criterion, with a preference for products listing only coconut water as an ingredient. This liquid provides essential electrolytes and helps counteract the dehydration caused by the role's physical demands.

Footwear And Skincare Essentials On Stage

Blundstone boots are the go-to footwear for the performer, accommodating wide feet and providing durability in wet conditions. The performer lives in a wooded area, making sturdy, comfortable, and stylish boots necessary for daily life and travel. The classic unisex design is preferred because it maintains a wide toe box across all sizes, unlike many women's shoes that narrow the fit. This design choice is seen as a disservice to women's foot health, making Blundstones the ideal solution for both style and comfort.

La Tourangelle lip balm is deemed the best on Earth, costing $17 for a tiny container that becomes gold-like as it nears the bottom. It is the number one request for makeup artists on every show, as it is not slimy, oily, or petroleum-based. The slight yellow tint provides a hint of color, and it is sometimes applied under the eyes. The performer fears discontinuation of this product, emphasizing its non-gooey formula that keeps hair free while providing necessary moisture.

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Skincare Regimen Freeing Silicones

After a personal diagnosis of melanoma, the performer became a strong advocate for sunscreen and regular skin checks. Native brand mineral sunscreen is recommended for its silicone-free formula, which prevents strange chemicals from sinking into the skin. The performer avoids silicone products, citing issues like dimethicone that can cause skin breakouts and unwanted reactions. Switching to silicone-free regimens has made the skin happier, prompting recommendations to others to eliminate these ingredients.

The choice of mineral sunscreens is driven by a desire for silky textures without the adverse effects of silicones. The performer notes that while many brands include these chemicals under various names, avoiding them improves skin health. This shift in skincare routine is a direct result of health awareness and the need for products that support overall well-being during intense physical performances.