Actor Reveals How Much He Still Makes From Holiday Classic

The actor revealed the surprising amount he still earns from one of America’s most-watched Christmas movies.

The actor, who played Bernard the Head Elf in the 1994 Christmas classic, revealed that the franchise now earns him only about “$150 bucks a year” in residual payments despite its enduring popularity.

David Krumholtz speaks during the 2026 Writers Guild Awards New York Ceremony at Edison Ballroom on March 08, 2026 in New York City. The Santa Clause and its 2002 sequel. He later returned to the role in Disney+’s 2022 series, though he did not appear in the franchise’s third film in 2006.

Richard Cartwright / © Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection The actor said the residuals were far more substantial when the film was newer. When Krumholtz first received residuals, “it was good,” he recalled.. While he said he had a perfectly good time making the original movie as a teenager, he described the production of“I was such a mess,” Krumholtz said.

“I really was. You know, there are scenes in that movie that I recall, like, ‘Oh, my god, that day, I was literally in a corner crying. ’ And you would never know it. It’s a cheery Christmas movie.

But I had a tough time on that movie. ”’s demanding shooting schedule. Krumholtz said he often found himself filming scenes alone with tennis balls on sticks serving as stand-ins for other characters.franchise, told Page Six that his biggest residual checks currently come from his appearance in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 blockbusterWhen asked how much those payments amount to, Krumholtz initially laughed off the question.

“That’s none of your business! What kind of question is that? ” he said before adding, “It’s $12.73. It’s enough to buy a hot dog in New York. ”





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