Actor Ray Brooks Leaves £1.5 Million Fortune to Surviving Sons

Former EastEnders and Coronation Street star Ray Brooks left a £1.5 million estate to his two surviving sons. The narrator of the children's show Mr Benn died at age 86 after a short illness, with his will dated 2012.

Raymond Michael Brooks, known professionally as Ray Brooks , was a British actor whose career spanned over five decades. He passed away on August 9 last year at the age of 86 after a short illness.

According to his Grant of Probate released on Tuesday, the gross value of his estate was £1,583,531, with a net value of £1,571,855 after deductions. The majority of this fortune was left to his two surviving sons, William and Thomas Brooks. His wife, Sadie, whom he married in 1963, predeceased him in 2021. The couple also had a daughter, Emma, who sadly passed away in 2023.

Ray wrote his will on May 5, 2012, naming his wife and sons as executors and trustees. At the time of his death, he resided at a care home in Twickenham. The probate document, dated June 4, confirmed the administration of his estate to his sons. Ray's death was confirmed by his sons in a statement to the BBC, noting that he died peacefully with family at his bedside and had been living with dementia in his final years.

Ray Brooks became one of the few actors to star in both major British soaps, Coronation Street and EastEnders. He first appeared on Coronation Street in 1964 as Norman Phillips, a recurring character. Nearly fifty years later, he joined the cast of EastEnders as Joe Macer in 2005. His final appearance was in January 2007, when his character confessed to murdering his wife Pauline at Christmas and later fell from a window to his death.

However, Ray was perhaps best known for narrating the classic 1970s children's television show Mr Benn. Only 13 episodes were made, but they were repeated twice a year for 21 years. His sons noted that people often asked him to say the catchphrase 'as if by magic'. Beyond soap operas and children's television, Ray starred in the 1980s prime-time programme Big Deal, playing gambler Robbie Box, and appeared in the groundbreaking 1960s BBC drama Cathy Come Home.

His acting career also included roles in films such as The Knack... and How to Get It and The World of Eddie Weary. Despite his success, Ray remained humble and was not a fan of the limelight. Ray was born in Brighton, and his three true loves were his family, Fulham Football Club, and spending time in Brighton.

In an interview with Sussex Life, he reflected on his career with characteristic modesty: 'I was naive, I thought casting directors would come to me. But although people did offer me work, very often the films didn't materialise because they couldn't get the money together. And, actually, I don't think I was ever that good an actor. I was more an image of a young man.

' He added that he was never as good-looking as contemporaries like David Hemmings, and noted the competition from figures like Terence Stamp. His sons, Will and Tom, emphasized that their father thought his most recognized role was as the narrator of Mr Benn, which brought joy to generations of children. Ray Brooks leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and a substantial estate that will support his surviving family.

His contributions to British television, spanning from the 1960s to the 2000s, continue to be celebrated by fans and colleagues alike





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