Actor Nick Pasqual Sentenced to 32 Years for Attempted Murder of Ex-Girlfriend

Nick Pasqual, known for his role in 'How I Met Your Mother', has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn. Pasqual maintains his innocence and plans to appeal, while Shehorn's friends express gratitude for the support received during her recovery.

Actor Nick Pasqual , known for his role in the popular TV series ' How I Met Your Mother ', has been sentenced to 32 years to life in prison following his conviction for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn .

The conviction also included charges of injuring a spouse or partner, first-degree burglary, and rape. Pasqual, 36, maintained his innocence and plans to appeal the verdict, expressing his gratitude to supporters and his commitment to sobriety and recovery. Shehorn, the victim, testified that Pasqual stabbed her more than 20 times inside her home after she ended their abusive relationship and obtained a restraining order against him. She sustained severe injuries and required extensive medical treatment.

Friends of Shehorn created a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses, and in an update following Pasqual's conviction, the page's organizer expressed gratitude for the support received, stating that it had been instrumental in Shehorn's recovery and healing process. Pasqual's conviction has brought some closure to the case, but it does not erase the trauma Shehorn endured. The verdict is seen as an important step towards accountability and healing.

Domestic violence hotlines, such as the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233), offer confidential support to those affected by such incidents





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nick Pasqual How I Met Your Mother Allie Shehorn Attempted Murder Domestic Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘How I Met You Mother’ star learns his fate for stabbing Hollywood makeup artist girlfriendActor Nick Pasqual was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.

Read more »

Actor Nick Pasqual sentenced to 32 years to life for trying to kill estranged girlfriend in 2024Actor Nick Pasqual was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for the 2024 stabbing of his estranged girlfriend at her Sunland home.

Read more »

'How I Met Your Mother' actor Nick Pasqual gets 32 years to life after brutally stabbing exNick Pasqual, the actor who appeared in ‘How I Met Your Mother’ and was convicted of trying to murder his estranged girlfriend in 2024, was sentenced to 32 years to life on Tuesday.

Read more »

'How I Met Your Mother' actor Nick Pasqual sentenced to decades in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend'How I Met Your Mother' actor Nick Pasqual sentenced to over three decades in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn more than 20 times.

Read more »