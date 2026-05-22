Actor McLean Missing, Investigated As Homicide

Actor McLean, who portrayed a barfly on season 7 of the Netflix drama, has been reported missing by the Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Authorities are treating McLean's disappearance as a potential homicide case and have asked for any information related to his disappearance or the investigation to be provided.

On May 18, 2026, actor McLean, best known for his work in short films, was reported missing after the Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) last saw him at his Lions Bay, British Columbia home three days prior.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was involved in the search for McLean, and the police were investigating his disappearance as a potential homicide case. McLean’s last project was the barfly on season 7 of the Netflix drama in March 2026, and he had roles in several TV series from 2019 to 2020. McLean’s disappearance led to the initial search of Lions Bay by the Lions Bay Search and Rescue, followed by the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) involvement.

Authorities theorized that McLean could be a homicide victim. The press release stated that Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was a victim of homicide. Law enforcement is asking for any information regarding McLean’s disappearance or the investigation to be provided through the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or through email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca





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Mclean Actor Missing Persons Investigation Homicide Case

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