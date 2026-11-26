Manheim plays Flynn Rider in the upcoming Disney live-action Tangled film, expressing deep excitement and reverence for the iconic animated role.

Diego Luna has officially joined the cast of Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Tangled, stepping into a currently undisclosed role alongside Milo Manheim, who plays Flynn Rider. The casting news marks a significant expansion of the project's ensemble as production moves forward with high-profile talent attached to the beloved property. Manheim revealed that he received the casting news just moments before the official public disclosure, highlighting the whirlwind nature of the announcement for both actors.

Manheim clarified that he had not been keeping the casting news a secret for months as fans might have assumed. He explained to Entertainment Weekly that he found out ten minutes before the news was released that he would be playing Flynn. The actor recalled his immediate physical reaction to the news, stating that his skin was tingling that day with an intense mix of emotions. He added that he felt flooded with dopamine and love and everything, a reaction that underscores the magnitude of the opportunity for the young actor.

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This intense emotional response highlights the magnitude of the opportunity for Manheim, who expressed deep respect for the source material. Manheim emphasized his commitment to honoring the legacy of the animated classic, stating he wants to really honor this movie and this role. For the actor, the opportunity is particularly meaningful because he gets to be part of a story he already loves and has cherished for years.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the project, Manheim added that he loves Tangled and considers this an adventure of a lifetime. His excitement is deeply rooted in his personal connection to the original Disney film, which he admires greatly. The actor's genuine enthusiasm for the source material suggests a dedicated approach to the role, aiming to bring fresh energy to the character while respecting the original animation.

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The production features a strong supporting cast and experienced creative team led by director Michael Gracey, who previously helmed The Greatest Showman. Patrick and Hugo McPherson will portray the Stabbington brothers in the film, adding to the familiar dynamics of the story. Another actor has also joined the cast in a currently undisclosed role, adding to the mystery of the project and generating significant buzz among fans.

Key producers on the project include Kristin Burr, who is bringing her extensive experience to the production. Lucy Kitada serves as an executive producer, providing crucial oversight for the creative direction of the film. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor are writing the screenplay for the adaptation, ensuring the dialogue and narrative structure align with modern audiences while preserving the heart of the original.

The film aims to update the beloved story while maintaining the core elements that made the original animated musical a hit. The narrative follows Rapunzel and Flynn Rider as they embark on an adventure that takes Rapunzel beyond the tower where she has spent most of her life. This journey allows the characters to explore the world and discover truths about themselves and their identities in new and exciting ways.

The announcement comes as Disney continues to expand its live-action library with high-profile adaptations of its vast intellectual property portfolio. Manheim's casting signals a fresh start for the character, who was originally voiced by Zachary Levi in the animated version. The studio is investing heavily in these projects to ensure they resonate with both nostalgic older audiences and new generations of viewers.

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Industry observers are watching closely to see how this modern interpretation will resonate with audiences globally, especially with the addition of international star Diego Luna. The film represents a major investment in the Disney brand, with expectations high for its potential to become another blockbuster success. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next steps in the production process as filming progresses.

The combination of Milo Manheim's youthful energy and Diego Luna's established gravitas creates a compelling dynamic for the project. This casting strategy reflects Disney's approach to balancing familiar IP with fresh, diverse talent to maximize global appeal. The production team remains focused on delivering a cinematic experience that honors the past while embracing the future of storytelling.

As the industry continues to evolve, live-action remakes remain a cornerstone of major studio strategies. The success of Tangled will likely influence future casting decisions and creative directions for similar adaptations. The excitement surrounding the cast and the production team's reputation suggest a high-quality final product is in the works for audiences everywhere.

The upcoming film is poised to attract significant attention from moviegoers and critics alike, given the strength of the attached talent. With a dedicated writing team and experienced producers guiding the project, the studio aims to create a definitive version of the classic tale. The anticipation for the film continues to grow as more details about the plot and visual style are expected to emerge in the coming months.