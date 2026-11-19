Veteran character actor Larry Poindexter passed away at age 66 in Los Angeles days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a Studio City street.

Veteran television and film actor Larry Poindexter has died at the age of 66. The death was confirmed shortly after he was involved in a serious traffic incident in Studio City, Los Angeles. The event occurred last Friday when Poindexter was crossing a street to purchase food. He was struck by a vehicle during this pedestrian crossing incident. His passing was confirmed on Wednesday while he was receiving medical care at a local hospital.

Details of Traffic Accident and Medical Treatment

Larry Poindexter suffered significant injuries during the collision in Studio City. He was hospitalized immediately following the crash last Friday. Medical reports indicate he sustained broken ribs that required surgical intervention. A surgery was scheduled for Thursday to address the skeletal damage. The actor unfortunately passed away on Wednesday, one day before the operation was set to begin. The exact medical cause of his death has not been officially released to the public. Law enforcement and hospital officials have not provided additional specifics regarding the investigation.

Also read Larry Poindexter, S.W.A.T. Actor, Dies at 66 After Car Accident

Decades of Television and Film Credits

Larry Poindexter maintained a prolific acting career spanning more than four decades. He accumulated approximately 200 film and television credits throughout his professional life. His first television appearance occurred in 1982 on an episode of the series A New Day in Eden. He subsequently secured a role in the 1983 television movie Thursday's Child. This early role featured him alongside actor Rob Lowe. His entry into acting began while working as a production assistant. He recounted that a casting director approached him on set and asked if he was an actor. He affirmed this and audited for the part two weeks later. He successfully obtained the role in the production where he was working. After this initial success, he appeared in guest spots on popular shows such as Happy Days and CHiPs.

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Notable Roles and Acting Career Highlights

Larry Poindexter is widely recognized for his versatile character work in major productions. He portrayed LAPD Captain Tom Fuller in the 2003 action film S.W.A.T. This movie starred Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell in leading roles. On television, he held recurring roles on Days Of Our Lives and General Hospital. He first appeared as Ben Welch in Days Of Our Lives in 1984. This initial stint lasted for eight episodes. He returned to the same series in 2014 as Father Louis. He continued in this role until 2018. Other notable television appearances include Friends, Supernatural, Weeds, NCIS, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. He also appeared in the legal drama JAG as Dalton Lowne. His most recent acting credit was a guest appearance in Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer. This Netflix drama series was released earlier this year.

Family Background and Personal Life

Larry Poindexter was born in Dallas in 1959. He came from a family with significant artistic credentials. His father was H.R. Poindexter, a Tony Award-winning lighting and set designer. His mother was Sue Ann Erdman, a professional opera singer. These artistic influences likely contributed to his successful career in the performing arts. In his personal life, Larry Poindexter was married to Carol Kritzer. Carol Kritzer works professionally as a casting director in the entertainment industry. The couple had twin sons together. Larry also pursued music as a serious hobby and professional interest. He served as the lead singer for the alternative country band The High Lonesome. His death has left his wife and children as his immediate survivors.