Veteran actor Larry Poindexter, known for Days of Our Lives and S.W.A.T., has died at age 66 following a vehicle accident in Studio City. His agent confirms sudden death.

Veteran television actor Larry Poindexter has died at the age of 66, following a tragic incident in which he was struck by a vehicle. His longtime agent, Harry Gold, confirmed the news on Thursday, stating that Poindexter passed away suddenly in the morning at a local hospital. The actor had been hospitalized for several days after the accident occurred last week in Studio City.

The Incident and Hospitalization Details

The collision took place around 6 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Moorpark Street and Lankershim Boulevard, close to Poindexter's home. Officials confirmed the timing and location of the event, which left the actor with severe injuries including broken ribs. He had been scheduled to undergo surgery on the day of his death to address these injuries, but his condition deteriorated before the procedure could take place.

Also read Days of Our Lives Actor Larry Poindexter Dies at 66 After Car Crash in Studio City

According to Harry Gold, Poindexter was receiving care at the facility when he died suddenly. The agent emphasized the abrupt nature of the loss, noting that the actor had been in medical care for only a few days prior to his passing. The timing of the death occurred just days after the initial trauma from the vehicle strike, marking a swift and unexpected end to the career of a prolific television performer.

Career Highlights and Television Credits

Poindexter was a seasoned veteran of the small screen, appearing in more than 100 different TV series throughout his extensive career. He is perhaps best known for his role in the long-running daytime drama Days of Our Lives, where his tenure spanned 30 episodes between 1984 and 2018. During this time, he portrayed various characters, including Father Louis and Ben Welch, becoming a familiar face to fans of the soap opera.

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Beyond his work on Days of Our Lives, Poindexter made significant contributions to other major television productions. He appeared in a dozen episodes of General Hospital as Dr. Asher Thomas in 2005. His extensive filmography also includes notable stints in Santa Barbara, New York Daze, and The Hard Times of RJ Berger, showcasing his versatility across different genres and networks.

His resume features guest appearances in highly rated prime-time staples such as 9-1-1, NCIS, Castle, Rizzoli & Isles, and Will & Grace. More recently, Poindexter was seen in The Lincoln Lawyer and Script Flippers Content. He was also slated to appear in an upcoming project titled Wine & Whimsy, according to industry records. In addition to acting, he held several credits as a casting director and producer, demonstrating his broad involvement in the entertainment industry.

Musical Pursuits and Personal Life

Outside of his acting career, Poindexter was a talented musician and singer. During the 1990s, he served as the lead vocalist for the alternative country band the High Lonesome. This musical endeavor highlighted his artistic range beyond television drama and comedy. A native of Dallas, Texas, he brought a diverse cultural background to his work and personal life in Los Angeles.

Poindexter is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, an Emmy-nominated casting director. The couple had two sons who also survive him. Harry Gold paid tribute to the late actor in an email, describing him as a great actor, musician, and producer, but most of all, a fine human being. Gold highlighted Poindexter's qualities as a loving father and husband, expressing that he will be truly missed by colleagues and friends alike.

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Industry Reaction and Legacy

The news of Poindexter's death has prompted an outpouring of grief from within the entertainment community. His agent's statement emphasized not only his professional achievements but also his personal character. Colleagues remember him for his dedication to his craft and his kindness to those around him. The breadth of his credits, spanning decades and numerous hit shows, underscores his lasting impact on television history.

As details of the accident and his final days become clearer, the focus remains on celebrating a life filled with creative output and personal warmth. Poindexter's journey from a Dallas native to a respected figure in Hollywood serves as a testament to his resilience and talent. His final project, Wine & Whimsy, will stand as a reminder of his ongoing commitment to his work until the end.