Veteran actor Larry Poindexter has died at age 66 in Los Angeles following a car accident in Studio City on November 11 that resulted in fatal injuries.

Larry Poindexter, the veteran character actor recognized for his recurring roles on "Days of Our Lives" and " General Hospital," has died at the age of 66. The announcement follows a tragic incident in which Poindexter was struck by a vehicle in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. His death occurred just days after the collision, marking the end of a distinguished career that spanned more than four decades in film and television.

Details of the Fatal Car Accident

Actor Larry Poindexter was involved in a pedestrian-vehicle collision on November 11 while crossing a street in Studio City, California. The incident occurred while he was walking to pick up food, as he resided in the area. Following the crash, Poindexter was transported to a hospital where he remained under medical care while awaiting surgery to address broken ribs sustained during the accident. He passed away before the surgical procedure could take place, confirming the fatal nature of the injuries caused by the impact.

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Poindexter's Decades in Television and Film

Actor Larry Poindexter built a prolific resume that included nearly 200 film and television credits across his career. His journey began in Dallas, Texas, in 1959, where he was born to H.R. Poindexter, a Tony Award-winning lighting and set designer, and Sue Ann Erdman, an opera singer. He initially gained experience as a college stage performer in Texas and Ohio before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting and production coordination.

His first television credit appeared in a 1982 episode of "A New Day in Eden," followed by guest spots on series such as "Happy Days" and "CHiPs." Poindexter achieved his first major breakthrough in 1984 when he appeared in eight episodes of "Days of Our Lives" as the character Ben Welch. He returned to the soap opera thirty years later, in 2014, to portray Father Louis in 24 episodes through 2018. His daytime television work also featured a 23-episode run on "Santa Barbara" and a 12-episode arc on "General Hospital."

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Notable Roles and Stage Achievements

Outside the realm of daytime drama, Poindexter established himself with significant roles in prime-time television and film. He played a recurring part on CBS's "JAG" from 1997 to 1998 and starred as Rick Berger in 20 episodes of MTV's "The Hard Times of RJ Berger" between 2010 and 2011. One of his most recognizable cinematic contributions was his role as LAPD Capt. Thomas Fuller in the 2003 film "S.W.A.T.," where he acted alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Colin Farrell.

His guest appearances on hit series included "Friends," "Supernatural," "Weeds," "NCIS," "Station 19," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "9-1-1," "The Lincoln Lawyer," and "The Rookie." Poindexter also earned critical acclaim on stage, receiving an Ovation Award, which is Los Angeles theater's top honor, for his performance in "Reefer Madness." Other notable stage credits include "The Night of the Iguana," "Tender Is the Night," and "Fatherland." Additionally, he served as an executive producer on Broadway's "The Cher Show," which won two Tony Awards in 2019.

Personal Life and Survivor Information

Larry Poindexter's professional life extended into music, where he fronted the alternative country band the High Lonesome during the 1990s. The group released the album "Feel Free to Do So" in 1995. Beyond his artistic endeavors, Poindexter is survived by his wife, casting director Carol Kritzer. The couple raised two sons, Rees and Jake, who remain the primary family survivors.