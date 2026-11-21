Days of Our Lives actor Larry Poindexter has died at 66. His agent reveals critical medical details following a November 13 collision in Studio City.

Days of Our Lives actor Larry Poindexter has died at the age of 66. His death occurred in a hospital in Los Angeles following a serious traffic incident that took place in the Studio City neighborhood.

Accident Details and Medical Timeline

The incident began on Friday, November 13, when Poindexter was crossing the road to purchase food. During this pedestrian crossing in Studio City, he was struck by a vehicle. The impact caused significant injuries that required immediate medical attention and hospitalization. Following the collision, Poindexter was admitted to the hospital for observation and treatment of his injuries.

Also read Actor Larry Poindexter dies at 66 days after being hit by car

Medical professionals initially focused on repairing broken bones resulting from the accident. The actor was scheduled to undergo surgery for broken ribs the day after his death. However, he passed away unexpectedly on the following Wednesday, November 19, while still under hospital care. The timing of his death came just one day prior to the planned surgical procedure for his rib fractures.

Agent Reveals Critical Medical Oversight

His agent, Harry Gold, has provided new insights into the final days of the actor's life. Gold stated that medical staff did not diagnose the condition as anything serious before the death occurred. He emphasized to NBC News that the hospital placement was primarily for observation and bone repair rather than treating a critical or life-threatening diagnosis at that stage.

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The claim that the severity was underestimated adds a layer of controversy to the tragedy. Gold described the process simply as putting him in the hospital for observation and to repair some broken bones. The agent's statement suggests a disconnect between the observed symptoms and the eventual fatal outcome. This information has been widely circulated following the initial news of his passing.

Extensive Career and Professional Legacy

Poindexter enjoyed a prolific career spanning more than four decades in the entertainment industry. He accumulated approximately 200 film and television credits throughout his professional life. His first major television credit was a role on Days of Our Lives, which began in 1984. This early role launched him into a long-standing career in both television and film.

Some of his most recognizable performances included playing LAPD Captain Tom Fuller in the 2003 movie S.W.A.T. He also portrayed Ben Welch and Father Louis on Days of Our Lives, returning to the latter role in 2014 until 2018. Other notable credits include appearances in JAG, Friends, Supernatural, Weeds, NCIS, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. His final acting role was a guest appearance in season four of the Netflix drama The Lincoln Lawyer, which was released earlier this year.

Personal Life and Industry Tributes

Poindexter was born in Dallas in 1959 to H R Poindexter, a Tony Award-winning lighting and set designer, and Sue Ann Erdman, an opera singer. He is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, who works as a casting director, and their twin sons. The actor began his journey in the industry after moving to Los Angeles and working as a production assistant. He famously landed his first movie role after being discovered on set.

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Tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans following the announcement of his death. Messages on social media platform X highlighted his kindness and talent. One colleague described him as one of the kindest and most gracious guys around, noting his affable nature. Another tribute referred to him as a brilliant light, expressing devastation at the loss. These messages reflect the high regard in which he was held by those who worked with him.

Next Steps and Official Statements

The Los Angeles Police Department typically investigates fatal vehicle collisions. They determine whether charges are warranted based on the circumstances of the crash. Meanwhile, representatives for Poindexter have been contacted by media outlets for further comment. As of the latest reports, no additional official statement has been released by his family or management team. The focus remains on honoring his extensive contributions to the arts.