Actor Kevyn Major Howard, Known for 'Full Metal Jacket,' Dies at 69

Kevyn Major Howard, best known for his role in Stanley Kubrick's 'Full Metal Jacket,' has passed away at the age of 69. Howard's family confirmed his death on February 14th, stating he died peacefully. The actor was also known for his appearances in shows like 'Magnum, P.I.,' 'MacGyver,' and 'Cagney and Lacey.'

Kevyn Major Howard , an actor best known for his role in Stanley Kubrick 's iconic Vietnam War film ' Full Metal Jacket ,' has passed away at the age of 69. Howard's death occurred on February 14th, and the cause remains unknown. He was a devoted family man who leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond his acting career. His family released a statement to Fox News Digital, expressing their grief and highlighting Howard's unwavering commitment to honoring fallen heroes.

The statement reads: 'Kevyn was a loving family man who left a legacy that extends beyond his film career. His efforts to advocate for remembering our fallen heroes and his ongoing support dedicated to our military, law enforcement, and those affected by the 9/11 attacks will live on through his foundation, Fueled By The Fallen.' Howard's family continued, 'His family wishes to continue his mission of remembering the seven forgotten words: ‘Yes Sir, No Sir, Please & Thank You’ for our aspiring youth. May we never forget and always remain in remembrance. He passed peacefully, holding his wife's hand on the international day of love.'Concluding their statement, Howard's family shared a phrase he often used with loved ones: 'Miss you. Love you. Bye.' In addition to his memorable performance in 'Full Metal Jacket,' where he portrayed Rafterman, a combat photographer, Howard appeared in numerous television shows, including 'Magnum, P.I.,' 'MacGyver,' 'Cagney and Lacey,' and 'Sudden Impact,' alongside Clint Eastwood. After retiring from acting, his final credit being a 1999 episode of 'Crusade,' Howard found success as a headshot photographer. Matthew Modine, who co-starred with Howard in 'Full Metal Jacket,' paid tribute to him on X, formerly Twitter, stating: 'Kevyn Major Howard gave and gave and gave so much to the world and especially the men and women of our armed forces. He became famous for his role of 'Rafterman' in Stanley Kubrick’s FULL METAL JACKET. His portrayal gave him a unique entrée into the world of the US Marine Corps.' Modine continued, 'This led him on a decades-long journey to be in service of our nation’s bravest. Thank you for your dedication to others and to America. May all the gods bless you Kevyn. Rest in peace. #SemperFidelis.' Howard's nonprofit foundation, Fueled By The Fallen, is dedicated to supporting veterans, first responders, and their families through various initiatives. The foundation's motto, 'Teach A Child To Thank A Hero Today,' reflects its mission to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kevyn Major Howard Full Metal Jacket Actor Death Obituary Hollywood Stanley Kubrick Veterans Fueled By The Fallen

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Actor Kevyn Major Howard, Known for 'Full Metal Jacket,' Dies at 69Kevyn Major Howard, best known for his role as Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick's 'Full Metal Jacket,' has died at the age of 69. Howard, who had been in a Las Vegas hospital for weeks with respiratory problems, passed away on Friday. His family shared that he had remained close friends with his 'Full Metal Jacket' co-star Mathew Modine.

Read more »

Kevyn Major Howard, 'Full Metal Jacket' Actor, Dies at 69Kevyn Major Howard, best known for his role as Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick's war film Full Metal Jacket, has died at the age of 69. His family confirmed his death to TMZ on Saturday, February 15th, following a hospital stay due to a respiratory illness.

Read more »

'Full Metal Jacket' actor Kevyn Major Howard dead at 69Kevyn Major Howard, best known for his role as Rafterman in 1987's 'Full Metal Jacket,' has died. The actor was 69.

Read more »

Full Metal Jacket Star Kevyn Major Howard Dies at 69Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Kevyn Howard, 'Full Metal Jacket' Star, Passes Away at 67Kevyn Howard, best known for his role as Rafterman in Stanley Kubrick's 'Full Metal Jacket,' has died at the age of 67. He passed away in a Las Vegas hospital surrounded by loved ones after battling respiratory issues.

Read more »

TikToker Matt Howard Is Sleeping in Closet Away From Wife Abby HowardTikTok star Matt Howard explained his ‘temporary decision’ to sleep separately from wife Abby Howard

Read more »