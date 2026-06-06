Actor James Handy Stabbed to Death; Suspect Michael Gledhill Deemed Mentally Unfit for Court

Michael Gledhill, the son of actor James Handy's girlfriend, has been charged with the murder of the 81-year-old actor. Gledhill's public defender stated in court that he is too mentally unstable to appear, citing a schizophrenia diagnosis and recent cessation of medication. The veteran actor, known for Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was found stabbed in his Tarzana home. The case highlights issues of mental health and the legal process for determining fitness to stand trial.

The man charged with stabbing to death Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji actor James Handy has been pictured for the first time since his public defender told a Los Angeles court on Friday that he is too mentally unstable to appear in normal court.

Michael Gledhill, 44, the son of Handy's girlfriend, is accused of murdering the 81-year-old prolific bit-part actor in Tarzana on Wednesday. In images unearthed from his sportsman past, the former student athlete can be seen clutching a volleyball during a photoshoot he did with the Los Angeles Times in 2000. In another image, he was pictured during his studies at Fresno State university four years after graduating from Pepperdine in 2004.

On Friday, Gledhill was also pictured handcuffed as he was taken into police custody. Gledhill was kept in lockup by the Sheriff's Department at the Van Nuys courthouse and did not appear in court, while public defender Javier Trincado told Judge John Reid his client was 'unable to assist counsel at this time.

' 'We're asking the court to declare a doubt,' Trincado said, using legal terminology meaning he believed Gledhill was mentally unfit to stand trial. Gledhill, who was once Pepperdine University's volleyball player-of-the-year, is facing one count of murder, with the special allegation of using a deadly weapon. Police say they received a chilling call around 9.30am saying 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

' West Valley Patrol officers rushed to the 19200 block of Erwin Street, Tarzana and found Handy 'in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. ' 'The victim was transported to local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased,' a police statement said. 'The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for.

The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim's girlfriend.

' Gledhill was held on $2 million bail at Van Nuys Jail. His mother, Wendy Gledhill, told TMZ on Friday that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia but had stopped taking his medication.

'They know I loved him so much. I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry this happened. I'm still in shock.

I still can't comprehend it,' she told the Hollywood news site. Wendy said her son had become increasingly paranoid since his diagnosis in July last year - and spiraled after he stopped taking his meds a week ago, TMZ reported. Photographs that emerged Friday afternoon showed Michael Gledhill being handcuffed by Los Angeles Police Department officers after the crime. Handy was fatally knifed at his home on Wednesday morning and was found bleeding to death in the front yard.

The veteran actor was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities claim Michael, who lived at the home with his mother and Handy, called 911 at around 9.30am to alert police to the horror. Security footage from a house next door obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles showed Gledhill ambling down the sidewalk, as bloody clothes lay nearby.

The suspect then returned to the house a short time later, at which point police say he had flagged down the responding officers - and told them he was the one they were looking for. A motive for the attack remains unclear, but neighbors claimed Michael and Handy had been arguing overnight.

Handy, 81, was a beloved character actor with a career spanning five decades, known for roles in popular films such as Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, as well as television series including NYPD Blue and Castle. His death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment community and among his fans. The case has raised serious questions about mental health care and the support systems available for individuals with severe psychiatric disorders.

The suspect's mother revealed that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in July and had recently stopped taking his medication, which may have contributed to the tragic incident. The legal proceedings are now focused on determining Gledhill's mental competency to stand trial, a process that can take considerable time and requires thorough evaluation by mental health professionals.

If found unfit, he would likely be committed to a state mental health facility for treatment until he is deemed competent, rather than proceeding directly to trial. The hearing has been rescheduled to June 22 in the Hollywood Mental Health Court, and his bail has been set at $2,020,000. The community continues to mourn the loss of James Handy, a respected actor who remained active in his profession up until his final roles





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James Handy Michael Gledhill Stabbing Murder Tarzana Mental Health Schizophrenia Unfit To Stand Trial Top Gun: Maverick Jumanji

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