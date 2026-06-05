Actor James Handy Slain in Tarzana Stabbing, Suspect Arrested

In a tragic incident on June 3, actor James Handy was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his Tarzana home. Police identified the suspect as Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend. Authorities say the event appears isolated and pose no threat to the public.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, the Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as his girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill , a 44-year-old resident of Tarzana .

Handy’s death was confirmed by a representative.

“With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy,” his talent agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas, said in a statement to On Wednesday, June 3, at around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a radio call in Tarzana. The 911 caller stated, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

” When officers arrived, they discovered Handy in the front yard of his home, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for. The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend,” the LAPD said in their statement.

“Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time. ”Madonna Transforms Times Square Into a Dancefloor and Reminds Everyone Who the 'Mother' of Pop IsTrump Scraps Failed Freedom 250 Concerts, Makes Himself Headliner of 'Greatest Rally, EVER'James Van Der Beek's Former Wife Remarries 3 Months After His Death Left Her 'Heartbroken' Phoebe Bridgers Turns Madison Square Garden Into Her Living Room With Intimate, Phone-Free Show Featuring Eight New Songs: Concert Review





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James Handy Tarzana Stabbing Michael Gledhill LAPD

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