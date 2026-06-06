Actor James Handy Fatally Stabbed in Tarzana; Son of Girlfriend Arrested for Murder

81-year-old actor James Handy, known for Top Gun: Maverick, was stabbed to death outside a Tarzana home. The suspect is Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend, who has spoken out about her son's mental health struggles.

An 81-year-old actor, James Handy , was fatally stabbed in the chest outside a home in Tarzana , California, on Wednesday, June 3. According to Los Angeles County District Attorney, the victim was left dying in the front yard.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the investigation into the stabbing death. The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, who resides at the home with his mother, Wendy Gledhill, who is also the victim's girlfriend. Wendy Gledhill, 76, expressed profound grief and disbelief, stating she loved both her son and James Handy. She claimed her son has schizophrenia and had stopped taking his medication.

After the incident, Michael Gledhill flagged down responding officers, identified himself as the suspect, and was arrested. He was booked for one count of murder and held at Van Nuys Jail on $2 million bail. Police believe the incident is isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Security footage from a Ring camera reportedly captured Gledhill after the alleged murder.

Handy, known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, was described by the District Attorney as a man who deserved to enjoy his later years. A spokesperson for Handy confirmed his death with sadness. The investigation remains active as authorities seek accountability for the violent act





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James Handy Stabbing Tarzana Michael Gledhill Wendy Gledhill Top Gun: Maverick Murder Schizophrenia

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