Actor James Handy Fatally Stabbed by Girlfriend's Son in Tarzana; Suspect Deemed Mentally Unfit for Court

Michael Gledhill, 44, accused of murdering veteran actor James Handy at his Tarzana home, has been declared mentally unfit to stand trial. The suspect, who lived with his mother and Handy, called police to report the killing. The victim's girlfriend stated her son had schizophrenia and had stopped taking medication. Surveillance footage captured Gledhill walking near the scene before being apprehended. The incident has shocked neighbors and colleagues of the prolific actor.

The case against Michael Gledhill , the 44-year-old man charged with the fatal stabbing of character actor James Handy, has taken a significant turn as his public defender asserted in Los Angeles court that Gledhill is too mentally unstable to participate in normal proceedings.

The hearing, which took place on Friday, came just days after Handy, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was found dead in the front yard of his Tarzana home. According to police, the incident began with a chilling 911 call around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, in which the caller allegedly stated, I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

Officers responding to the 19200 block of Erwin Street discovered the 81-year-old actor unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced deceased. The suspect, who lives at the residence with his mother-Handy's girlfriend-reportedly flagged down responding officers and identified himself as the perpetrator, leading to his immediate arrest. Gledhill's background reveals a once-promising student athlete.

Images from 2000 show him clutchi ng a volleyball during a Los Angeles Times photoshoot, highlighting his status as a top player at Taft High School. He later attended Pepperdine University, where he was named volleyball player of the year, and subsequently transferred to Fresno State, graduating in 2004. These contrasting images of a collegiate star stand in stark contrast to the current accusations of murder.

During Friday's hearing, public defender Javier Trincado told Judge John Reid that his client was unable to assist counsel, using legal terminology that suggests a doubt regarding Gledhill's mental fitness. The judge rescheduled the hearing to June 22 in Hollywood Mental Health Court and set bail at $2,020,000, though Gledhill remains held at Van Nuys Jail. The motivation behind the attack remains unclear, but family members provided insight into Gledhill's recent mental health decline.

His mother, Wendy Gledhill, told TMZ that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia in July of last year and had become increasingly paranoid. She stated that he had stopped taking his medication approximately a week before the killing, which may have contributed to a spiraling of his condition. Wendy expressed profound sorrow and shock, telling the outlet, They know I loved him so much. I'm so sorry.

I'm still in shock. I still can't comprehend it. Security footage obtained by local news outlets captured Gledhill walking casually down the sidewalk near Handy's home, with bloody clothing visible on the pavement. He later returned to the house and flagged down police.

James Handy was a beloved and prolific actor with a career spanning over five decades. His Filmography includes memorable roles such as the exterminator in Jumanji alongside Kirsten Dunst and Captain Jim Haverill on NYPD Blue from 1993 to 1995. Most recently, he appeared in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise. Following news of his death, neighbors and fans left flowers and candles at the Tarzana residence as a tribute.

The case has raised questions about mental health care and the intersection of family dynamics with violent crime. Gledhill faces one count of murder with a special allegation of using a deadly weapon, a knife. As he undergoes evaluation for mental competency, the legal process is expected to focus on his psychological state, potentially diverting the case toward treatment rather than trial if he is found unfit





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Handy Murder Michael Gledhill Mental Unfit Trial Tarzana Stabbing Schizophrenia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Veteran actor James Handy fatally stabbed in Tarzana by girlfriend's son, officials sayActor James Handy, who appeared in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Logan,' has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Tarzana. His girlfriend's son was arrested after a bizarre 911 call.

Read more »

Veteran actor James Handy fatally stabbed in Tarzana; girlfriend's son is arrestedActor James Handy, who appeared in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Logan,' has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Tarzana. His girlfriend's son was arrested after a bizarre 911 call.

Read more »

Actor James Handy Slain in Tarzana Stabbing, Suspect ArrestedIn a tragic incident on June 3, actor James Handy was found stabbed to death in the front yard of his Tarzana home. Police identified the suspect as Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend. Authorities say the event appears isolated and pose no threat to the public.

Read more »

Man charged in fatal stabbing of actor James Handy in TarzanaMichael Gledhill was charged with one count of murder, as well as a special allegation of personal use of a deadly weapon, a knife, according to the LA County DA.

Read more »