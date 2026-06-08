Actor Hudson Williams Defends Old Photo: 'Teenage Prank, Not My Beliefs'

Actor Hudson Williams, known for his breakout role in a popular TV show, has addressed an old photo that resurfaced online, showing him with controversial markings on his skin and T-shirt. The image, taken during his high school graduation party, has sparked debate and criticism, but Williams maintains that the incident was a harmless teenage prank and does not reflect his personal beliefs or values.

Actor Hudson Williams , who rose to fame in 2026, found himself in hot water after an old photo surfaced online, showing him with controversial markings on his skin and T-shirt.

The image, taken during his high school graduation party, featured various names, words, and symbols, including a swastika on his forehead. However, Williams' representatives clarified that the markings were not his doing but were written on him by intoxicated teens as a prank. Williams, now 24, has since spoken out against hateful comments, stating that he does not condone any form of racism or bigotry.

The photo, taken during a yearly graduation tradition called 'Grad Stag night,' was likely from years ago and is being taken out of context. Fans have since rallied behind Williams, with many expressing their disappointment at the scandal and supporting the actor's past actions as a teenager





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Hudson Williams Actor Controversy Teenage Prank Graduation Party Social Media Scandal

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