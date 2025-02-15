Actor Gabriel Basso: 'Actors Should Be Jesters, Entertain People' Not Political Commentators

Actor Gabriel Basso, known for his roles in 'The Night Agent' and 'Hillbilly Elegy,' has sparked controversy by stating that actors should primarily focus on entertainment rather than engaging in political commentary. Basso believes actors are 'court jesters' whose job is to entertain the public and that they should not use their platform to express political opinions or advocate for causes.

Actor Gabriel Basso, known for his roles in the Netflix thriller 'The Night Agent' and the film 'Hillbilly Elegy,' has sparked debate with his recent stance on actors engaging in political commentary. During an appearance on the 'Great Company' podcast on January 31, Basso expressed his belief that actors should primarily focus on entertaining audiences rather than using their platform to deliver political messages.

'I don't believe that actors should be famous,' he stated when asked about his experience with the fame associated with 'The Night Agent.' Basso argued that celebrities who use their influence to advocate for political causes are overstepping their bounds. 'We're saying words that we're told to say,' he began. 'We're told how to say them, we're told where to stand. And then we're telling people how to vote?' he questioned sarcastically. 'Dude, your job is illegitimate in that way… Like you should be quiet, you should do your job. You should be a jester, entertain people. Then shut the f— up,' he continued. He likened actors to 'court jesters,' emphasizing their role as entertainers who serve the public by providing amusement. Basso then drew a parallel between actors and government officials, stating that both should primarily serve the people. 'You should be representing me… like, what are you doing?' he questioned in regards to officials who focus on self-promotion rather than representing their constituents. Basso's comments come amidst a growing divide on the role of celebrities in political discourse. A recent poll conducted by AP-NORC revealed a significant difference in opinion between Democrats and Republicans on the matter. While 61% of Republicans strongly/somewhat disapproved of celebrities expressing political views, the approval rate among Democrats stood at 39%.





