Manager Jon Mason reveals that actor EJ Carroll died from a pulmonary embolism. The news comes four days after his sudden collapse in New York City while en route to a voiceover gig.

Actor EJ Carroll has died from a pulmonary embolism, confirming the cause of death for the veteran character actor. This official update was shared by his manager, Jon Mason, with People magazine on Monday.

The revelation arrives just four days after Carroll passed away suddenly while traveling to a voiceover gig in New York City. According to reports, he collapsed on the street last Thursday during this professional commitment.

Also read E.J. Carroll Cause of Death Revealed Following NYC Collapse

Medical Cause And Official Confirmation

Jon Mason provided specific details regarding the medical nature of Carroll's death, clarifying the condition that led to his passing. He cited the MayoClinic definition of a pulmonary embolism as a blood clot that blocks and stops blood flow to an artery in the lung.

This explanation offers clarity on the sudden nature of the event that claimed the life of a highly respected figure in the acting community. The timing of the announcement allows friends and colleagues to process the loss before memorial plans are finalized.

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Legacy And Professional Relationships

Mason described EJ Carroll as a consummate actor known and loved for his intense commitment to the characters he played throughout his decades-long career. He emphasized that there was not an actor in New York who had not worked with or crossed paths with Carroll.

The actor was celebrated for stealing scenes alongside notable peers such as Robert De Niro, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Dern, Jalen Brunson, and Quinta Brunson. Mason stated that the acting community, which Carroll lived for, will greatly miss his presence and talent.

Career Highlights And Recent Work

Carroll was born on May 21, 1960, and his career trajectory began in 1998 with an appearance as a police officer on Law & Order, per IMDb. He continued to make more appearances on the franchise in several roles throughout the 2000s.

His film work extended to major productions including 2008's The Wrestler and 2009's Everybody's Fine, which featured Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore, Kate Beckinsale, and Sam Rockwell. He also served as Sheriff Victor Sickles in two episodes of the HBO series Boardwalk Empire in 2012.

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Final Projects And Memorial Plans

His most recent credit is for a film called A Delicate Arrangement, and he appeared in the movie The Mayflower in October. His final work will be shared posthumously across three films: Triumph of the Will, The Wretched Devours, and A Delicate Arrangement.

A memorial service for Carroll is expected to take place in New York City, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Mason noted that Carroll's lasting legacy would be the kindness and generosity he showed his friends, fellow performers, and even strangers.