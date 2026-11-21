EJ Carroll, known for Boardwalk Empire and Law & Order, died at age 66 while traveling to a voice acting job on Thursday. His representative shares tributes.

Actor EJ Carroll has died at the age of 66 after passing away suddenly while on his way to a voice acting gig on Thursday, according to his representative Jon Mason. The news was confirmed to Deadline, leaving the entertainment community in shock as details about the immediate circumstances of his passing remain limited. No official cause of death has been released at this time.

Professional Legacy and Industry Tributes

Jon Mason provided a heartfelt tribute to Carroll, describing him as a consummate actor who was deeply respected throughout the New York acting community. Mason noted that virtually every actor in the region had either worked with Carroll or crossed paths with him during their careers. His professional reputation was built on an intense commitment to the characters he portrayed on screen and stage.

Also read E.J. Carroll Dead: 'The Deuce,' 'Boardwalk Empire,' 'Law & Order' Actor Was 66

Mason emphasized that Carroll was known for stealing scenes alongside some of the industry's most renowned talents. He cited notable co-stars including Robert De Niro, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Dern, Jalen Brunson, and Quinta Brunson. These collaborations highlighted Carroll's ability to hold his own against high-profile performers while bringing unique depth to every role he undertook.

In a separate statement to People magazine, Mason highlighted Carroll's personal character as much as his artistic prowess. He described Carroll as a generous and kind individual who treated friends, fellow performers, and even strangers with genuine warmth. Mason concluded that Carroll was as good a human being as it gets, suggesting that his personal kindness would be just as memorable as his professional achievements.

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Career Highlights and Notable Performances

Carroll was born on May 21, 1960, and launched his screen career in 1998 with a role as a police officer on the long-running series Law & Order. He continued to appear in the franchise in various capacities throughout the 2000s, establishing himself as a familiar face in New York-based television productions. His versatility allowed him to transition seamlessly between dramatic television roles and significant supporting parts in major motion pictures.

His filmography includes notable appearances in the 2008 film The Wrestler and the 2009 drama Everybody's Fine, which featured a star-studded cast including De Niro, Drew Barrymore, Kate Beckinsale, and Sam Rockwell. He also played Sheriff Victor Sickles in two episodes of the HBO series Boardwalk Empire in 2012, further cementing his presence in prestige television.

Carroll's television credits extended to guest starring roles in popular series such as Blue Bloods, The Blacklist, The Punisher, and Pose. One of his most memorable performances was as Fat Mooney on The Deuce, a role he inhabited across multiple episodes from 2017 to 2019. Beyond live-action, his voice was featured in the highly successful 2013 video game Grand Theft Auto V, demonstrating his range across different media formats.

Posthumous Releases and Final Projects

Carroll's most recent completed work includes a film titled A Delicate Arrangement. In October, he appeared in The Mayflower, directed by Nick Sandow. His final performances will be shared posthumously with audiences across three upcoming projects: Triumph of the Will, The Wretched Devours, and A Delicate Arrangement. These releases will serve as a lasting testament to his continued activity in the industry up until his final days.

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His talents were not confined to screen and voice work, as he also made significant contributions to theater. In 2007, Carroll played Dr. Scott in a concert version of The Rocky Horror Show. This single-night performance was dedicated as a benefit for cancer charities, specifically supporting Acting for a Cure and Komen for the Cure. This commitment to charitable causes further illustrates the generous spirit that his colleagues and friends continue to celebrate.