Los Angeles-based actor Bruce Dern had one of his signature improvised moments, what he calls a 'Dernsie,' which caught actor Brad Pitt off guard mid-scene while shooting 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.' The 'Church of Tarantino' podcast revealed Quentin Tarantino's grave expression when he realized Dern's improvisation.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Brad Pitt attends the UK Premiere of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: (L-R) Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the UK Premiere of Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019 in London, England. CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Bruce Dern poses during the 'Dernsie: The Amazing Life Of Bruce Dern' photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2026 in Cannes, France.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 21: Brad Pitt attends the screening of 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France. Meanwhile, Pitt is set to reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth in the Netflix spinoff 'The Adventures of Cliff Booth,' with a two-week IMAX run kicking off November 25.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Quentin Tarantino attend the 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Press Conference during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. Tarantino explained his decision on 'The Church of Tarantino' podcast, saying the project felt too familiar.

'I love this script, but I'm still walking down the same ground I've already walked. This last movie, I've got to not know what I'm doing again. I've got to be in uncharted territory,' he said. LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Brad Pitt attends the UK Premiere of Once Upon A Time...

In Hollywood at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 30, 2019 in London, England. I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors, Tarantino said





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Bruce Dern's Off-the-Cuff Acting Stirs Scenes, Films in CannesBruce Dern, an actor with a long career, shares stories and tangents during interviews and was challenging to interview for 'Dernsie'. Despite his uncouth behavior, filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino idolize Dern for his acting. Laura Dern supports her father and joins him for moments like this at Cannes. Dern has won best actor at Cannes for 'Nebraska' and accepts his next film, 'De Gaulle: Tilting Iron', at Cannes. Bruce Dern's cruel portrayals include lynching Clint Eastwood and killing John Wayne. He enjoys sharing such stories.

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