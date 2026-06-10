Actor and cryptocurrency mogul Brock Pierce is launching an initiative called Cure The Vote, which provides a secure and independent avenue for people to submit credible evidence regarding election fraud in California. Pierce is offering a $1 million reward to those who can prove instances of election fraud, as Bass and allies are running for the L.A. mayoral spot. Additionally, headlines that California allows first-time voters to register using unusual forms of ID highlight the state's ongoing voting issues and concerns about voter rolls integrity

actor and cryptocurrency mogul is giving a $1 million reward to people who can prove credible instances in which election fraud has taken place in California .

Brock Pierce, who played a young Gordon Bombay in the Mighty Ducks films, launched an initiative called Cure The Vote, which is described as providing "a secure and independent avenue" for people to "submit credible evidence" regarding election fraud, the Any information submitted by people "will be reviewed by independent attorneys," and "election-law experts.

". Pierce offering a $1 million reward for credible evidence of election fraud in California comes as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Nithya Raman the top two spots in the Los Angeles mayoral race, after Republican candidate and reality television star Spencer Pratt fell into third place over the weekend.

Bass and Raman winning the election follows Pratt initially holding a lead over Raman, though after "mail-in votes were tallied throughout the week," Raman took the lead, Breitbart News's Paul Bois California allows first-time voters to register using forms of ID that most Americans would find surprising, Essayli added, listing examples such as gym membership cards, credit or debit cards, or prescription drug labels, among others.

"This is permitted when a voter fails to provide a Social Security number or driver's license at registration," Essayli continued. "Our office believes this policy deserves a closer look. We also have serious concerns about how California maintains its voter rolls.





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Election Fraud Election Reform Initiative Brock Pierce California Los Angeles Karen Bass Nithya Raman

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