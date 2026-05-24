Actor breaks silence on major book change in Off Campus season

Dean and Hunter Davenport had a heated argument, hinting at Dean's issues being related to his sister's past relationship with Hunter. Charlie Evans, who plays Hunter, said he only found out about Hunter's true identity after getting the job. While he didn't reveal further details, he spoke of the series' potential for topical shifts.

season with a serious twist - and now the actor involved is breaking their silence on the major book change. Showed Dean getting into an argument with the guy - previously referred to as Carter - who turned out to be Hunter Davenport .

But no further details were revealed. There appeared to be a hint that Deans issues were connected to his sister, Summer, dating Hunter in the past. About how much he knew about the role before booking it. - I knew a little bit he played for a rival team, things like that, just vague details.

But no, I only found out after I got the job who he actually was





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Off Campus Dean Hunter Davenport Season 2 Charlie Evans Elle Kennedy Louisa Hall

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