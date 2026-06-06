Actor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72

Actor Anthony Head, known for his roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso,” has died at 72.

June 5, 2026 at 10:47 AMFILE - Anthony Head arrives for the European premiere of 'The Iron Lady' on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2012, in London.

FILE - Anthony Head poses during the"Merlin" photocall at the 51st Monaco Television Festival in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Friday, June 10, 2010. FILE - Anthony Head arrives for the European premiere of 'The Iron Lady' on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2012, in London. FILE - Anthony Head arrives for the European premiere of 'The Iron Lady' on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2012, in London.

– Anthony Head, the suave, smooth-voiced British actor known for roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso," has died, his family said Friday. He was 72. Head’s daughters, actors Emily and Daisy Head, told the Press Association news agency that the actor passed away due to complications from pneumonia.

The stage and TV performer became well known to British audiences in the 1980s as one half of a will-they, won’t-they romantic couple in a series of ads for Nescafe Gold Blend instant coffee. The ads were later re-shot for a U.S. audience for Taster's Choice. Head achieved wider fame as librarian Rupert Giles, mentor to the title character in the cult-favorite supernatural series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which ran from 1997 to 2003.

He most recently played Rupert Mannion, the villainous ex-husband of Hannah Waddingham’s character Rebecca, in “Ted Lasso. ” “Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them,” his daughters said.

“How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us. ” Head was born in London on Feb. 20, 1954 to Seafield Head, a documentary filmmaker, and Helen Shingler, an actor. His older brother, Murray, is also an actor. Other notable roles included playing Geoffrey Howe, the deputy to Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by Meryl Streep, in the Oscar-winning “The Iron Lady.

” Head portrayed a prime minister himself in the sketch comedy show “Little Britain,” as well as King Uther Pendragon, the father of Prince Arthur, in the “Merlin” TV series. He also appeared in “Motherland," Manchild,” and “Silent Witness,” along with acting in many plays, musicals, and recording music as a singer. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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Actor Anthony Head, known for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72Anthony Head, the suave, smooth-voiced British actor known for roles in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Ted Lasso,' has died, his family said Friday. He was 72.

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Anthony Head, actor known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ has diedThe suave, smooth-voiced British actor was known for roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso.”

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