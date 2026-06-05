Actor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72

Actor Anthony Head, known for his roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso,” has died at 72.

Hezbollah rejects latest ceasefire agreement as Israeli strikes kill 4 in LebanonSome Republican governors are rebranding June with conservative alternatives to PrideWater begins refilling Reflecting Pool after Trump's renovation to repaint it 'American flag blue'FIFA prohibits fans from bringing refillable water bottles into World Cup stadiumsChoose ‘Trainspotting’: Ewan McGregor and Danny Boyle reflect on the life-changing filmLongtime CBS correspondent Scott Pelley lived many workers' fantasy: Telling your boss offLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesEnergy, water use and pollution of AI and data centers rival most countriesExperimental pill promises new hope for deadly pancreatic cancerOne Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device.

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsWashington archbishop removes priest as exorcist after comments on UFOs and demonsICE detiene a 48 inmigrantes en Carolina del Sur por uso de documentos de identidad falsos

Here's how to dry out your smartphoneA new kind of date makes personal to-do lists a reason to get together with friendsWashington archbishop removes priest as exorcist after comments on UFOs and demonsICE detiene a 48 inmigrantes en Carolina del Sur por uso de documentos de identidad falsos





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Daisy Head Ted Lasso Celebrity Rupert Giles Television General News Notable Deaths World News Entertainment Rupert Mannion Hannah Waddingham World News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Vampire Lestat Receives Perfect ScoreThe Vampire Lestat, a popular vampire show based on Anne Rice's The Vampire Chronicles novels, has received a perfect score. The show, created by Rolin Jones, follows the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, an 18th-century French nobleman-turned-vampire, as he recounts his immortal life to a journalist.

Read more »

Anthony Head Dead: Buffy and Ted Lasso Star Dies Aged 72Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72. The British star's death comes just six months after his wife, the animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher, died aged 61.

Read more »

Anthony Head Dies at 72, Leaves Behind Legacy in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted LassoAnthony Head, a beloved actor and father, has passed away at the age of 72. His daughters, Emily and Daisy, have released a statement paying tribute to his extraordinary life and career. Head's legacy will live on through his popular TV shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso.

Read more »

Actor Anthony Head, known for ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72Actor Anthony Head, known for his roles in “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Ted Lasso,” has died at 72

Read more »