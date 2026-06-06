Actor Anthony Head Dies Aged 72

British actor Anthony Head, best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso, has died at the age of 72. His family has announced his death, which comes just six months after that of his partner, animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher.

Actor Anthony Head , best known for his roles in Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso , has died at the age of 72, his family has announced.

The British star's death comes just six months after that of his partner, the animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher, who died of thyroid cancer aged 61. A statement from his daughters, actresses Emily and Daisy Head, said: It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head. He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family.

It has been, and forever will be, an honour and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many. We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in - he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades.

Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them. How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us. We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Anthony Head, known for his role as Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 72. His death comes just six months after that of his partner, the animal therapist and rights campaigner Sarah Fisher. Head was introduced to viewers through his appearances in Nescafe Gold Blend adverts opposite Sharon Maughan, where they began a romance over a cup of coffee.

Head was best known as librarian Rupert Giles in the cult US supernatural TV series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, which ran from 1997 to 2003. Most recently, he played the villainous Rupert Mannion in Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso - serving as the foil to Hannah Waddingham's character Rebecca after she wins football club Richmond AFC from him in their divorce settlement.

Paying tribute on Instagram, co-star Brett Goldstein wrote: Anthony Head was a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world, which was an incredible skill because he was the best person. Infinitely charming and kind and fun and a joy. He will be sorely missed. Love to his family.

Award-winning screenwriter and producer Russell T Davies remembered Head as an absolute delight and in a lengthy tribute he recalled their time working together on shows including Doctor Who and Merlin. Davies wrote: He spoke always about his daughters with such love and joy, what a wonderful dad. Love and sympathy to Emily, Daisy, family and friends, he'll be missed and remembered across the world. Good night, sir.

Other notable roles included playing the Prime Minister in Little Britain opposite David Walliams as his hopelessly devoted assistant Sebastian - later appearing in the live show - as well as the tyrannical Uther Pendragon in the BBC adaptation of Merlin. Known for his distinctive baritone voice, Head first rose to fame in the UK in the 1980s in the Nescafe Gold Blend television adverts.

He was one half of the Gold Blend couple, alongside Sharon Maughan, who began a slow-burning romance over a cup of coffee. The ads, which ran from 1987 to 1993, are one of the best-known examples of serialised advertising. His father was the film producer Seafield Laurence Stewart Murray Head, his mother the actress Helen Shingler, who died in 2019, while his brother is the actor and singer Murray Head.

Head's role in Buffy made him famous in the United States, but he left the regular cast during the show's sixth season, only appearing as a guest star until the series concluded. In a 2016 interview, he credited his long-term partner Sarah with being able to live in Los Angeles for five years as he filmed the show, despite daughters Daisy and Emily being just a few years old. I owe an enormous amount to Sarah.

She knew I'd always wanted to work in America and when I got the chance, she said, go for it, I'll hold the fort here, he told The Guardian. In hindsight, it gave us all a wealth of opportunity, Buffy ran for seven seasons and I had the best time of my life. There were moments, though, when I thought I was insane and I would really struggle.

I'd put the song Highway, Highway by Stephen Allen Davis on in my car, and just sit there and weep





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