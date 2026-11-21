Actor Alexander Haskin, known for roles in You and The Rookie, died after jumping from the Santa Monica Pier. Police refute reports of an altercation, confirming the incident is being treated as a suicide.

American actor Alexander Haskin has died at the age of 38 following a tragic incident at the Santa Monica Pier in California. The former background actor, who gained visibility through appearances in the Netflix series You and ABC's The Rookie, was found in the ocean waters beneath the iconic pier on Monday, November 16. His death has sparked an investigation and significant public interest, particularly after conflicting reports emerged regarding the circumstances leading up to his jump.

Incident Details and Police Response

Santa Monica Police Department harbor guards responded to a call reporting a man in the water at 4.06pm on Monday, November 16. Rescue personnel performed lifesaving procedures on the pier deck immediately after Haskin was retrieved from the ocean. Despite these efforts, Alexander Haskin was pronounced dead shortly before 5pm. The LA County Medical Examiner officially confirmed that Haskin was the individual who perished, though a final cause of death has not yet been released to the public.

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Initial reports from some witnesses suggested that Haskin had been involved in a physical altercation prior to entering the water. Specifically, some accounts claimed he slapped a woman before jumping over the railings. However, Santa Monica Police officials have strongly refuted these allegations. A department spokesman stated that the SMPD determined a reported altercation before the November 16 incident was unfounded. Security footage corroborated the investigators' findings that Haskin was alone and had no contact with anyone in the moments before he entered the water.

Family Statements and Background

Dana Haskin, the father of Alexander Haskin and a California Highway Patrol veteran, spoke to media outlets regarding his son's final days. He revealed that he last heard from his son on Monday morning via a short text message, details of which he did not disclose. Dana noted that the message brought up more questions and emphasized that his son did not appear distressed beforehand. He added that Haskin was looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with his family, describing the situation as a big mystery.

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Before his brief career in television, Alexander Haskin had a diverse professional and military background. A native of Long Beach, California, he studied music at Long Beach City College. He subsequently served in the U.S. Air Force Security Forces. Following his military service, Haskin worked as a personal trainer and pursued bodybuilding before transitioning into background acting. In 2020, he shared his excitement about appearing in the background of You, praising Penn Badgley for being down to earth.

Investigation Status and Next Steps

Current indications from TMZ and other outlets suggest the death is being looked into as a suicide, with no suspicious circumstances identified by law enforcement. While Alexander Haskin was known to be able to swim, the combination of his clothing and the height of the pier contributed to the fatal outcome. The Santa Monica Police Department has encouraged witnesses to come forward with any additional information related to this incident. Interested parties can contact the department at 310-458-8491.

Haskin is survived by his father Dana, his sister, and three brothers. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Alexander Haskin but has yet to receive a comment. The community and fans are left to grapple with the sudden loss of an actor who was just beginning to find his footing in the entertainment industry. His passing serves as a somber reminder of the challenges that can occur even amidst the glamour of Hollywood.