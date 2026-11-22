The aerial footage of Ontario farms and a lawsuit against a San Jacinto dairy operation allege animal cruelty at businesses associated with a seventh-generation dairy farming family.

In footage collected by the activist group Direct Action Everywhere, a worker is seen whipping cows on a dairy farm in Ontario. DxE shared their footage on social media and with law enforcement.

Animal activists have leveled cruelty allegations in court and with law enforcement agencies against local dairy farms owned by a seventh-generation farming family with operations in the Inland Empire and throughout the Southwest. , which has been in the dairy farming business since 1711 in Holland and has facilities in California, Texas and Arizona. Hein Hettinga built the family’s business, but has since died.

Also read 'Savage' beating at Chicago high school leaves student in coma, community activists say

The milk brandof an Ontario dairy farm owned by Gerben Hettinga shows workers whipping cows, throwing objects at them and grabbing them by the tail. At another location, also in Ontario, a worker is seen on camera repeatedly shoving a cow up against a fence.

The video clips, taken at six GH Dairy properties owned by Gerben Hettinga, were shared on social media and inby Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots animal activist network known for disruptive tactics against agribusiness that on occasion have resulted in criminal convictions for trespassing and livestock theftBut a representative of one of its customers, Di Stefano Cheese, said he was told GH Dairy terminated an employee shown whipping cows. The customer said that after seeing the footage, he reached out to Gerben Hettinga, who said his family “maintains a zero tolerance policy toward animal abuse.

”filed Oct. 13 in Riverside County Superior Court that calves at Hettinga Dairy in San Jacinto are confined in small wooden hutches “roughly the size of a coffin” for approximately nine weeks, until they are weaned, said Vanessa Shakib, the lawyer representing Caru SPCA. In its lawsuit against Hettinga Dairy in San Jacinto, Caru SPCA included this image of calf hutches, where it alleges the animals are held for nine weeks.

The animals’ containment prevents them from getting exercise, which violates California law, according to the lawsuit. Hein Hettinga’s wife, Ellen, is named in Caru SPCA’s lawsuit. Representatives from Hettinga Dairy also did not respond to requests for comment.

Its San Jacinto operation houses more than 4,000 cows, according to California State Water Resources Control Board records from 2024, “The majority of Americans, and certainly Californians, do not want to consume products from tortured animals,” said Shakib, who is also co-director of Advancing Law for Animals, a Redondo Beach-based nonprofit that works to halt the exploitation of animals.

Advertisement

“And here, we have baby calves who are confined under very cruel circumstances. ”The lawsuit against Hettinga Dairy in San Jacinto alleges that each calf is confined to roughly 13 square feet of space, where they are “unable to stretch their limbs or move freely” for months at a time. Caru SPCA conducted an investigation of Hettinga Dairy earlier this year partially based on drone footage it obtained, but is not public.

, which faced multiple legal challenges after its passage in 2018, does not apply here. Prop. 12 established minimum space requirements for egg-laying hens, breeding pigs and calves raised for veal — but not for dairy. Shakib calls the animals’ containment “undoubtedly cruel” and said it’s “at odds with very clear California law” that mandates exercise access.

“Hettinga Dairy traps thousands of calves for months in tiny wooden boxes, even in scorching summer heat,” she said. So far, animal advocates have been unsuccessful in persuading California courts to enforce Section 597t for farm animals, said Will Lowrey, legal counsel for the nonprofit Animal Partisan.

His group has tried to bring three cases citing 597t for farmed animals, and the Animal Legal Defense Fund has attempted to bring two cases.has cited Section 597t in complaints about calf crate space sent to law enforcement agencies in eight counties throughout the state, but so far, none has taken action, said Cassie King, communications lead for the group, known as DxE. The statute has been enforced for dogs, however, including a 2026 case in Riverside County that determined a 48-square-foot kennel was not adequate for German shepherds.

In this case, “the dogs were facing confinement less extreme than the baby calves here,” Shakib said.

“Some judges, I should say, have accepted that, hey, this is the way the animal agriculture industry operates,” he said. They “don’t necessarily care that the law clearly says — black and white — it’s otherwise. ” Despite this, Lowrey said he’s hopeful the current lawsuit against Hettinga Dairy could be different, because it has been brought by a humane society, which is more of a “tried-and-true” method for enforcing animal welfare laws.

“That humane society ability to bring cruelty cases is pretty well-established in case law,” he said. Direct Action Everywhere said in a press release that from July to October, it obtained footage of six GH Dairy farms in Ontario. The videos show cows in the sun and few shaded areas on the property.with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and Ontario police, but no action has been taken so far, said Dash Nye, DxE’s Los Angeles media coordinator.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the Southern California News Group it was looking into the complaint. Footage taken by Direct Action Everywhere shows cows at GH Dairy facilities in Ontario standing in the sun with limited access to shade. In an email, Ontario police Cpl. Emily Williams said DxE’s complaint did come to the department’s public information office, but that “this email is not intended to file reports, complaints, or send evidence.

Advertisement

” A supervisor responded to DxE’s email directing the group to file its report through dispatch, Williams added, but the department currently does not have an open report on the issue. , DxE alleged that on the farms, temperatures reached a high of 104 degrees, and thermal imaging revealed ground temperatures of higher than 130 degrees.

Cows are more susceptible to heat stress than humans, and milk production begins to drop when temperatures are in the mid-70s, according to theThe allegations in Caru SPCA’s lawsuit, paired with the complaints filed by DxE against GH Dairy facilities in Ontario, illustrate “a pattern of cruelty” at Hettinga dairy farms, Nye said. Robert Drummond, a 32-year-old doctoral student at USC and drone operator for DxE, said the whipping, which went on for at least 40 minutes, was difficult to watch.

“When you can see animals frightened and being abused, it hits you,” he said. “You have to try to push those emotions down to just focus on flying correctly and making sure you’re capturing the story as best you can, so the animals have someone to tell their story. ” Now that the summer heat has largely passed, Drummond said he’s worried about upcoming El Niño-related storms and potential flooding.

“We continue to see the cows and calves of GH Dairy without access to adequate shelter,” he said. Direct Action Everywhere's footage of GH Dairy facilities in Ontario show that the cows have limited access to shade, the group alleged in a complaint to police. Di Stefano Cheese, a family-owned Southern California company supplied by GH Dairy. The brand, which has been sold at Whole Foods, promisesthat its product “comes from happy, healthy cows.

We support farmers with ethical farming practices and keep their cows in large, healthy pastures free to roam where they wish. ” In an email, Stefano Bruno of Di Stefano Cheese confirmed the company has been purchasing milk from GH Dairy for more than a decade, though he clarified that Di Stefano accounts for less than 5% of GH’s sales.

During that time frame, Bruno said, Di Stefano and its customers have taken several farm tours at GH Dairy and have “never witnessed the practices depicted in the video. ” Bruno said the company takes these allegations “very seriously,” and, upon seeing the video, he said he contacted Gerben Hettinga for an explanation.

“Gerben stated that the video is a compilation of footage from multiple farms under different ownership, edited in a way that makes it appear to represent a single operation,” Bruno said. Bruno said his company will be conducting further audits and investigations of GH Dairy to verify that its practices meet Di Stefano’s standards.

“If we identify any practices that fall short of our expectations for animal welfare, we will not hesitate to find an alternative milk supplier,” he said. In an email, Whole Foods spokesperson Nathan Cimbala said, “Whole Foods Market doesn’t tolerate animal abuse.

” He clarified that Di Stefano products were already set to be removed from shelves as part of a routine update, but when Whole Foods learned of the footage, it stopped orders and pulled Di Stefano items from its shelves. Drummond said he hopes people watching this footage realize that it depicts local, family-owned farms.

“People are always talking about, ‘oh, we have to make sure we eat local,’ ” Drummond said. “It’s the same thing. … This is just what the industry looks like. ”