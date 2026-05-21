Activists' treatment by Israeli police under Ben-Gvir's direction sparks outrage

The treatment of activists by police under the direction of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has drawn anger from Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as from Italy, Spain, and France. Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained by Israel in international waters, faced repeated use of tasers, suspected broken ribs, beatings, prolonged stress positions, and sexual harassment and abuse. The Israeli authorities fired rubber bullets, but no protesters were injured. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for accountability for any abuse.

Activists ' treatment by police under the direction of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir drew anger from Israel i far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir , Italy , Spain , and France .

Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained by Israel in international waters, faced repeated use of tasers, suspected broken ribs, beatings, prolonged stress positions, and sexual harassment and abuse. The Israeli authorities fired rubber bullets, but no protesters were injured. The Italian journalist Alessandro Mantovani described his experience of being beaten up on arrival in Israeli detention. Activists from previous flotillas also reported abuse by Israeli forces.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called for accountability for any abuse





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Activists Police Ben-Gvir Detention Abuse International Waters Rubber Bullets Italy Spain France Global Sumud Flotilla Itamar Ben-Gvir National Security Minister Palestinian Solidarity Humanitarian Assistance Gaza Palestinian Cause Itamar Ben-Gvir's X Account Ben-Gvir's Video Activist Detention Center Hands Tied Behind Their Backs Israel Palestinian Cause Palestinian Solidarity Humanitarian Assistance Gaza Palestinian Cause Activist Detention Center Hands Tied Behind Their Backs Israel

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