Activists Rally Against Redistricting Efforts That Could Dilute Black Political Power

A pre-rally prayer gathering at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Selma hosted several of the original Selma 'foot soldiers' who experienced violence and beatings in defense of voting rights and equality for Black Americans in 1965. Participants in Selma and nationwide gathered for the 'A pre-rally' event, which inspired nearly 100 satellite actions and brought 160 organizations from Alabama alone to participate.

Activists march across Edmund Pettus Bridge on May 16, 2026, in Selma , with nearly 100 satellite actions nationwide and 160 organizations participating. Organizers fear Republican-led legislatures in several Southern states may draw disproportionate district maps to weaken Black political power.

The rally held in the Civil Rights Movement's birthplace connects present-day battles to historical voter suppression. Speakers emphasize long-term organizing, acknowledging upcoming elections and the fight for democracy's survival. Acclaimed activists like Janai S. Nelson, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Cory Booker, and Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin take the stage





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Activists Selma Edmund Pettus Bridge Montgomery Voting Rights Redistricting Equal Opportunities Civil Rights Black Americans Historical Voter Suppression Republican-Led Legislatures Alabama Louisiana Mississippi Tennessee Missouri Historic Civil Rights Movement Voting Rights Act Protecting Votes Yellow-Press Movement Fight For Democracy

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