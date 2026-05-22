Activists Detained by Israeli Navy in International Waters Released by Turkey Amid US Calls for Return

A group of activists from the Bay Area have been released from detention by the Israeli military after being detained in international waters while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. Family members of several Bay Area residents and a former native of San Francisco urged the US government to ensure their safe return to America.

A group of activists from the Bay Area are part of the Gaza protest flotilla that was detained in international waters by the Israeli military and deported to Turkey.

Family members of several Bay Area residents and a former native of San Francisco said their loved ones were part of those who were deported from Israel to Istanbul on Thursday. Lawmakers in the Golden State are calling on the US government to ensure their safe return to America.

Three of my constituents from the Spring 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla have reportedly been detained by the Israeli navy in international waters while attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. The US has an obligation to protect Americans abroad, and my team and I are working to safely get them home.

The Flotilla departed from southern Turkey this week before being intercepted on their way to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza, before being detained by the Israeli military, per the group. Mike Huckabee expressed his concerns about the detention and the health of the detainees, while Hollarsmith’s mom, Sidney Hollar, focused on the need to stop the genocide





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Gaza Protest Flotilla Bay Area Residents Israeli Military Detention Deported To Turkey US Calls For Safe Return US Government Obligation To Protect Americans International Waters Detention Detained By The Israeli Navy Attempt To Deliver Humanitarian Aid Spring 2026 Global Sumud Flotilla

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