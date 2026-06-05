She really let it all go.

Unsealed court documents state that Anna Kepner, 18, had sex with another teen before her 16-year-old stepbrother allegedly killed her. Donald Trump dodged the Vietnam War draft five times—and now he’s deporting refugees from that conflict at five times the pace of Joe Biden,.

Trump, 79, received five draft deferments during the war, including a 1968 medical exemption for bone spurs written by a Queens podiatrist who rented his office from Fred Trump. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, later testified that Trump admitted he made the injury up, telling him, “I wasn’t going to Vietnam.

” Yet in the first seven months of his second term, ICE arrested 875 Vietnamese, Laotian, Cambodian, and Thai nationals, according to PunchUp’s analysis of 505,000 I-213 forms released by The Guardian. Of those, 466 arrived during the 1975–1990 refugee window, with a median U.S. residency of 36 years—and nearly half had no criminal record at all. ICE quietly rescinded a 2008 agreement shielding pre-1995 Vietnamese immigrants from deportation in June 2025, asreported.

A DHS spokesperson defended the surge, claiming countries that once refused their citizens “are now accepting their own citizens including pedophiles and sexual predators. ” They did not address Trump’s draft-dodging. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. An activist caused chaos at a school board meeting Tuesday by allegedly giving members laxative-laced brownies.

Environmentalist Meghan Perry attended the Nantucket Public Schools committee event to protest the addition of synthetic turf at Vito Capizzo Stadium in Massachusetts, saying it would leach PFAS—known as “forever chemicals”—into the surrounding soil. She handed out the brownies as she spoke, and the board members thanked her, but before they could take a bite, she made her big reveal.

“It’s my understanding they do have a non-detect level of Ex-Lax in them,” Perry said. “But I figured since we’re OK with a non-detect level of PFAS, it would probably be OK. ” School Committee chair Laura Gallagher Byrne said she intends to file a police report following the incident,reports.

“The School Committee values respectful engagement and an environment where members of the community feel welcome to share their concerns. That process was compromised during last evening’s meeting,” Byrne said. Because this incident occurred in a school setting and during a public meeting, we are reviewing our public comment practices and filing a police report, as advised by town leadership,” she said. You’ve got the inspiration photos, you’ve run the numbers—the only thing left to do is pull the trigger.

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Use this in your bathroom for a boutique hotel feel. A United Airlines pilot who clipped a light pole that then crashed into a truck while landing in New Jersey was warned he was too low. In a new National Transportation Safety Board report released Thursday, investigators said that the pilot of the Boeing 767 arriving at Newark Liberty International Airport from Venice, Italy, only heard a thump and didn’t realize he’d hit the pole on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The report, which does not assign blame, interviewed the captain of Flight 169, who said he had tackled wind and turbulence on landing. He heard the first officer say, “Hey, you are slow,” then, moments later, add, “You are still slow and a little low. ” It also said, “He heard a thump. ” The first officer said in the report: “I thought we were low.

” The jet carrying 220 passengers and 11 crew collided with the 15-foot-tall light pole on May 3, sending it into the path of a bread delivery truck. The truck’s driver, Warren Boardley, suffered minor injuries, and no one on the plane was hurt, although it suffered “substantial” damage with three holes in the fuselage, one nearly four feet long.

The truck had holes in the cab and trailer, but “There was no evidence of tire marks on either the tractor cab or trailer,” the report said. NYPD BLUE -"Vishy-Vashy-Vinnie" - Airdate: January 17, 1995. JAMES HANDY. Police say that a 911 caller, later confirmed to be 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, told the dispatcher, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.

” Officers arrived on the scene and found Handy, 81, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to the chest in the front yard of a residence in Los Angeles’s Tarzana neighborhood. Fire department paramedics transported Handy to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. When police responded to the scene, Gledhill waved down officers, telling them he was the one responsible for Handy’s wounds.

The LAPD said that Gledhill lives at the residence with his mother, who was Handy’s girlfriend. Gledhill was booked in the Van Nuys Jail on a charge of murder, and his bail is set at $2 million. Handy played a number of roles across film and television, playing a bartender inselects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

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“I SO focused on many projects I had been dragging my feet for weeks. Focus and energy was off the charts and no crash. ” Whether you’re looking for a traditional THC experience without the lethargy and increased appetite or simply searching for a hangover-free alternative to alcohol,The Coast Guard has recovered a dinghy that a Michigan woman was said to have been riding before she fell off and went missing two months ago.

Lynette Hooker is alleged to have “bounced off” the dinghy and fallen into the ocean while she and her husband, Brian Hooker, were attempting to make their way back to their sailboat during a trip in the Bahamas on April 4. Investigators have been seen surveying the dingy after it was taken to shore aboard a tender boat and returned to a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

A life jacket was on the dinghy, with a cadaver dog also at the scene. Brian Hooker, 59, was arrested by Bahamian authorities on April 8 in connection with Lynette’s disappearance, but was released five days later without charge. He denies being responsible for the 55-year-old going missing and said she was swept up by the current after falling off the dingy.

He said his wife had the keys to the sailboat when she fell off the dingy, meaning he could not use the vessel to go after her, and was forced to paddle back to shore. , and pop music icon Taylor Swift is among the list of dominant leaders that are “changing the game.

” As the richest female musician in history, known for her iconic anthems, Swift sits comfortably on this list with a net worth of $2 billion, putting the 36-year-old alongside other Forbes-recognized figureheads. According to Swift’s description on the Forbes Iconoclast 50, she “changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to re-record most of her discography.

” The description also commends the singer-songwriter for pioneering the highest-grossing concert tour, The Eras Tour, estimated at $2.2 billion, which she used to buy back the original albums she had not yet re-recorded. To make the list, the 50 selected icons had to have been previously featured on a Forbes list and have created a groundbreaking industry impact within the past two years.

Over the course of her 20-year career, Swift has released 16 albums, including her four re-records,, and been the only artist ever to win Album of the Year four times. Swift first became a billionaire inElon Musk’s estranged daughter made her disgust for her billionaire father clear in a red carpet interview this week. Asked by a reporter at an event in Ibiza, Spain, “Your father the best, no? ” Wilson seemed taken aback as she responded, “My what?

Sorry? ” The reporter then repeated his question, prompting Wilson to say “okay” before storming off. One of Musk’s 14 children, Wilson legally transitioned in 2022 and changed her name from Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson without her father’s support.

“I lost my son, essentially,” the Tesla CEO said in a 2024 interview. “My son, Xavier, is dead, killed by the woke mind virus. ” Musk, one of the richest men in the world with aapproaching one trillion, has been a prominent political figure since his involvement with Donald Trump. Wilson has said he was generally absent in her life because of his wealth and public standing.

“He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there,”. In the time that Musk was present, Wilson said she “was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness. ”Bombshell DNA evidence reportedly shows that 18-year-old Anna Kepner had sex with an unnamed teen before allegedly being raped and murdered by her stepbrother on a Carnival Horizon Cruise in November.

Prosecutors allege Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, sexually assaulted and murdered her before wrapping her body in a blanket and hiding it under a bed in the cabin they were sharing during the cruise from Cozumel, Mexico, to Miami. The father of Kepner’s ex-boyfriend told Inside Edition that she was “scared of because he always carried around a big knife. ” “ always wanted to date her,”.

Unsealed court documents have now revealed that Kepner had sex with an out-of-state minor before allegedly being sexually assaulted and killed by Hudson. That individual, only named in the documents as “minor witness two,” has been excluded as being involved in Kepner’s death. Hudson, who is currently on house arrest ahead of his trial in September, is set to be charged as an adult over the murder. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.selects products independently.

If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact,found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—theis a marked improvement in every way.

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Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, theA tourist’s roadside wildlife encounter turned into a nightmare when a wild bear attacked him through his car window and tried to drag him from the vehicle. Georgi Bizhev, a 46-year-old Bulgarian tourist, suffered serious injuries after stopping along a mountain road near Romania’s Vidraru Dam in the Carpathian Mountains.

After spotting a mother bear and her cub, Bizhev tossed food scraps toward the animals and began taking photos and videos. Video captured by an onlooker shows the adult bear lunging into the car through an open window. Separate footage recorded by Bizhev shows the animal clawing at him as he screams for help. Bizhev suffered serious bite wounds to his left arm after raising it to protect his face and neck.

“I saw the bear’s ears prick up and it jumped at me,” he said. “It tried to grab me and pull me out of the car. ” Bizhev said his seatbelt helped prevent more severe injuries while other drivers honked and shouted in an effort to scare the bear away. Emergency crews responded after Bizhev alerted guards at the nearby dam.

Officials said the mother bear was likely acting to protect her cub.

“I entered its environment, it was a mistake for which I paid,” Bizhev admitted. LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 31: Henry Junior Chalhoub and Camila Cabello are seen arriving to the Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun 2025 annual Halloween party on October 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Camila Cabello, 29, has split from her 40-year-old billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, after more than a year and a half together.

The couple was first seen together in Saudi Arabia in November 2024, attending an afterparty for an Elie Saab fashion show. Chalhoub is the heir to a family fortune; his family founded the luxury fashion distribution company Chalhoub Group. They were frequently photographed together afterward, spotted in St. Barts a few months later, attending a Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week in March of last year, and vacationing in Ibiza in the summer.

Their last public appearance was at Coachella, where they walked hand in hand as Cabello performed during Young Thug’s set. Prior to dating Chalhoub, Cabello was linked to singer Shawn Mendes in an on-and-off relationship from 2019 to 2023, when they officially broke up. Cabello was also linked to life coach and author Matthew Hussey before dating Chalhoub and Mendes.





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