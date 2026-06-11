An activist organization is livestreaming the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center, which is expected to happen by Friday. A federal jUdge ruled May 29 that the center had until June 12 to seize Trump’s name off the nameplate and paused scheduled renovations that would’ve closed the center for two years.

An activist organization is livestreaming the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center , which is expected to happen by Friday. A federal judge ruled May 29 that the center had until June 12 to take Trump’s name off the nameplate and paused scheduled renovations that would’ve closed the center for two years.

Mentions of his name have already been removed fRom the Kennedy Center website. Trump names Jay Clayton as next intelligence chief amid FISA gridlock. The group,called Hands Off the Arts, said it started the livestream to ensure Trump is held accountable to the ruling, and collectively as ‘a coalition of allies across communities fighting to keep art free from gov’t control. ’ The group also organizes weekly protests against the center’s closing and renaming.

‘Hands Off the Arts stands firmly against Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center and any attempt to rename it,’ a published ahead of last week’s protest said. The center needs maintenance, but she disputed Trump’s claims that past leadership had ignored earlier concerns.

‘Maintenance of the Kennedy Center is a real thing, and things do need to take place, though there was a plan and venue to do that,’ she said. ‘To act as if it had been left in disarray by the leadership when Trump took over is a false narrative. That’s not true. The responsibility for the building maintenance is on a congressional appropriations committee.





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Activist Organization Livestream Removal Of Trump's Name Kennedy Center Federal Judge Scheduled Renovations Trump's Name Off The Nameplate Past Leadership Maintenance Of The Kennedy Center Trump's Takeover Of The Kennedy Center Art Free From Gov’T Control Civic Engagement Political Activism Movement For The People People Power Creating Change In Our Country Responsibility For The Building Maintenance Congressional Appropriations Committee

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