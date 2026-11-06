Activist Garrick Rawls Charged With Arson in Senatobia Police Fire

Federal authorities charged civil rights activist Garrick Rawls with arson following the fire at the Senatobia Police Department. The arrest comes amid ongoing tensions regarding the fatal shooting of toddler Kohen Wiley by officer Hunter Foster.

Federal investigators have formally charged civil rights activist Garrick Rawls with arson following a significant fire that damaged the Senatobia Police Department headquarters in Mississippi. The indictment stems from an incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, November 1, 2026, marking the latest escalation in a turbulent period for the local law enforcement agency. Rawls, a 41-year-old resident known for his active participation in protests against the department, was taken into custody in Huntsville, Alabama, on Monday, November 3, 2026.

Federal Complaint Details Arson Mechanism

A federal complaint filed against Rawls provides a detailed account of the events preceding the blaze, which was first reported to firefighters at 4:58 a.m. on Saturday. Surveillance video captured by investigators shows an individual matching Rawls' description walking down Center Street near the police department at approximately 4:32 a.m. The footage depicts the suspect wearing a hood, a mask, dark clothing, and a backpack while carrying a white paper sack that appeared to contain a gas can.

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The complaint alleges that the individual approached a window on the front of the building and used a hammer to break the glass. After entering the lobby, the suspect reportedly emptied the contents of the canister onto the floor and stepped back outside to ignite the accelerant. The resulting explosion was powerful enough to throw the suspect back into the roadway, causing severe burns to his body parts, including his right foot area.

Investigation Traces Activist From Protest To Arrest

Law enforcement agencies utilized a combination of digital forensics, community tips, and physical surveillance to identify and locate Rawls. Joshua Garret, a special agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, stated that investigators interviewed local law enforcement and community members who linked Rawls to the crime scene. Initial clues included surveillance footage of a vigil held on Friday night where Rawls was present, as well as a silver Jeep video showing him leaving the Hampton Inn in Batesville.

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Investigators subsequently tracked Rawls through cellphone data to a relative's home in Huntsville, Alabama. Upon his arrest by the Huntsville Police Department and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, officials noted that Rawls was wearing a large white bandage on his right leg and displayed a noticeable limp. Physical evidence recovered from the fire scene included a partially burned Tommy Hilfiger boot, two latex gloves, a hammer, and the nozzle of a gas can.

Context Of Department Turmoil And Legal Battles

The fire occurred against a backdrop of intense scrutiny and internal turmoil for the Senatobia Police Department following the June 14 shooting of one-year-old Kohen Wiley. Officer Hunter Foster fired his weapon as Kohen's mother and another woman fled a Walmart parking lot where they were suspected of stealing diapers and baby clothes. Foster resigned from the department in October, and the former police chief, Harold Vanderford, was dismissed after texts containing racially offensive slurs were revealed by media outlets.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced in October that the state would not pursue criminal prosecution against Officer Foster. This decision sparked further protests and vigils in Senatobia, drawing activists like Rawls to the streets. The tension between the community and the police department has persisted for months, with Rawls being a prominent figure in demonstrations addressing police-involved shooting deaths in the region.

Department Operations And Upcoming Court Proceedings

In the wake of the arson, the Senatobia Police Department has temporarily relocated its operations. Interim Police Chief LaMorris Hampton expressed gratitude to the community for their cooperation during the investigation and announced that the department would operate out of a new location starting Wednesday, November 5, 2026, until further notice. The damage to the headquarters has necessitated this immediate logistical shift.

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Rawls is currently held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. A federal hearing is scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2026, in Huntsville to address the charges against him. Attorneys for both Rawls and the government did not immediately provide comments regarding the upcoming proceedings or the specific legal strategies being employed. The case highlights the complex intersection of civil activism, law enforcement accountability, and criminal investigation in the aftermath of high-profile police incidents.