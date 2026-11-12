Active weather returns to New Mexico starting Friday

A quiet stretch of weather will continue across New Mexico through Thursday. Our weather pattern will become more active starting Friday and Saturday with two storms bringing rain and mountain snow back to parts of the state.

A quiet stretch of weather will continue across New Mexico through Thursday. Our weather pattern will become more active starting Friday and Saturday with two storms bringing rain and mountain snow back to parts of the state.

High pressure continues to bring quiet weather to New Mexico Wednesday, with temperatures as much as 10° above average. Thursday will be another dry and mild day statewide, with temperatures once again climbing up to 10° above average. Our weather starts to change Friday as the first of two storms moves into New Mexico. Rain showers will develop across southwestern parts of the state Friday afternoon, moving northeast into parts of central New Mexico Friday evening and overnight.

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Rainfall with this first storm will generally be light. A second, stronger storm will move into New Mexico Saturday, bringing more widespread rain and mountain snow, especially across the northern half of the state. Temperatures will also be cooler Saturday afternoon, with snow levels initially around 9,000 to 10,000 feet before falling to as low as 7,500 to 8,500 feet Saturday night. The northern mountains could pick up 1" to 6" of snow.

Lower elevations across northern and central New Mexico could see anywhere from a few hundredths to around half an inch of rain. There is also a low chance for minor flooding in northwestern New Mexico, especially in areas that have seen recent flooding. Most of the rain and snow will wrap up Saturday night, although a few lingering showers will be possible in far northeastern New Mexico Sunday.

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The rest of the state will see drier weather, but temperatures will stay cooler than average. A brief warming trend will begin Monday as high pressure moves back overhead. The dry weather won't last long, though. Another storm system will move into New Mexico as early as Tuesday, bringing another round of rain and mountain snow to western and central parts of the state.

There is still some uncertainty with the timing of this next storm, with some forecast models holding it off until Wednesday. Regardless, the overall weather pattern looks to stay active through at least the middle of next week.