Four Shot At VIDA Fitness Club In Washington DC Near White House

At least four individuals were shot at a Washington DC fitness club Thursday morning. Police secured the Logan Circle area while authorities investigate the active shooter incident and seek the suspect.

At least four people sustained gunshot wounds during an active shooting incident that unfolded on Thursday morning in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC. Local media outlets reported the casualties by citing statements from law enforcement officials who were responding to the emergency call.

The shooting occurred at the VIDA fitness club, which is located near the intersection of 15th Street NW and P Street NW. DC Council member Brooke Pinto confirmed the location and the number of victims in a post on X, stating that multiple individuals had been shot at the facility.

Also read Active shooting reported in Northwest DC; 4 shot

Authorities on Thursday urged residents and commuters to avoid the area near 15th Street NW and P Street NW as the DC Metropolitan Police Department's Emergency Response Team responded to the scene. The agency deployed dozens of police vehicles to the area, creating a significant law enforcement presence on the streets.

Police helicopters circled overhead to assist with surveillance and situational awareness while officers blocked the streets of several surrounding blocks. Law enforcement worked continuously to secure the scene and ensure public safety during the ongoing investigation into the violent event.

Advertisement

A shelter-in-place order was also in effect for large portions of the Dupont Circle and Logan Circle neighborhoods, according to two sources briefed on the matter. This order required individuals in those zones to remain indoors and away from windows to avoid potential danger.

An officer was heard warning pedestrians of an active shooter as the incident unfolded during the morning commute. The warning was broadcast to individuals in the vicinity who might have been unaware of the scope of the threat or the specific location of the gunman.

Emergency management protocols were activated quickly to prevent civilians from entering the restricted zone. The combination of the shelter order and street closures created a controlled perimeter around the fitness club to facilitate police operations.

Additional details about the shooting, including the condition of the victims and whether a suspect was in custody, were not available. The lack of immediate information suggests that the investigation is in its earliest stages and that medical responders are prioritizing patient care.

Advertisement

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the four victims or confirmed if the shooter has been apprehended. The DC Metropolitan Police Department typically holds press conferences once initial facts are verified and the scene is fully processed.

The incident caused significant disruption to the morning commute in central Washington. Many businesses and offices in the Logan Circle and Dupont Circle areas faced temporary delays as employees and visitors adhered to safety warnings and avoided the affected blocks.

The presence of emergency vehicles and the shelter-in-place order likely affected public transportation routes and pedestrian traffic in the district. Commuters were advised to seek alternative routes to bypass the heavy police activity surrounding the VIDA fitness club.

As the day progresses, the focus remains on identifying the perpetrator and ensuring that no other individuals are at risk. The community is expected to receive further updates from the DC Metropolitan Police Department as more concrete details regarding the case become available.