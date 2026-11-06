Active Marine Timothy Caldwell Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping in Silverdale

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office arrests Timothy Caldwell, 20, following reports of attempted kidnapping involving a 12-year-old girl in Silverdale. Bail set at $350,000.

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Timothy Caldwell, a 20-year-old active-duty Marine stationed at Naval Base Kitsap, on November 4 following a serious criminal investigation involving a minor. The arrest stems from a report filed by a 12-year-old girl who alleged she was grabbed and assaulted by a man while walking home from school in Silverdale.

Incident Details and Victim Account

The alleged criminal activity occurred on Monday near the intersection of Ridgetop Boulevard Northwest and Northwest Ambercrest Way in Silverdale. According to police records, the young girl encountered a man who appeared to be filming her as she walked. The girl stated that the suspect then grabbed her by the shoulder and back while instructing her to come with him.

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The victim resisted the assault by punching the suspect in the shoulder before fleeing the scene. After escaping the immediate danger, the girl took a photograph of the suspect and contacted her mother to report the incident. The family subsequently provided this evidence and their account to the sheriff's office to initiate a formal criminal investigation.

Investigation and Suspect Identification

Kitsap County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kevin McCarty confirmed that deputies moved quickly to establish probable cause for the arrest. Law enforcement officers located Timothy Caldwell and took him into custody on November 4. McCarty noted that during the course of the investigation, deputies verified that the 20-year-old suspect is an active-duty Marine currently serving at Naval Base Kitsap.

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The connection to the military branch adds a layer of complexity to the case, as the suspect holds a position of trust within the armed forces. The sheriff's office emphasized that the investigation relied on the victim's testimony and photographic evidence to build the case against Caldwell before proceeding with the arrest.

Court Appearance and Legal Charges

Timothy Caldwell appeared in court facing formal charges of second-degree attempted kidnapping and assault. The presiding judge ordered that Caldwell be held without release on bail set at $350,000. This financial requirement ensures the suspect remains in custody while awaiting further legal proceedings.

The charges reflect the severity of the allegations made by the 12-year-old girl. Second-degree attempted kidnapping typically involves the intent to commit kidnapping through force, stealth, or deception, while the assault charge addresses the physical contact and violence used during the encounter.

Community Impact and Next Steps

The arrest has drawn attention from the local community and the military base, highlighting the importance of vigilance in residential areas near schools. Law enforcement officials continue to process the case through the judicial system, with future court dates scheduled to determine the next steps in the prosecution of Timothy Caldwell.

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Residents and parents in Silverdale are reminded to educate children about personal safety and the importance of reporting any suspicious interactions immediately. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with additional information regarding the incident or the suspect to contact their department directly to assist with the ongoing investigation.