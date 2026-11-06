Active-duty Marine arrested for attempted kidnapping

An active-duty Marine was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a 12-year-old girl in Silverdale.

An active-duty Marine was arrested for allegedly attempting to abduct a 12-year-old girl in Silverdale. Police say Timothy Caldwell grabbed the girl, but she escaped and took a photo that helped investigators identify him.

SILVERDALE, Wash. An active-duty Marine was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 12-year-old girl and attempting to abduct her in Kitsap County sheriff's deputies arrested 20-year-old Timothy N. Caldwell on Nov. 4 at a Silverdale apartment complex. Caldwell, an active-duty member of the U.S. Marine Corps, is charged with attempted second-degree kidnapping and assault.

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The charges stem from an encounter on Nov. 2 near Ridgetop Boulevard Northwest and Northwest Ambercrest Way inAccording to court documents, Caldwell approached a 12-year-old girl and made strange remarks, asking for directions despite being less than a half-mile from his own home on a heavily traveled road. Investigators reported that Caldwell told the girl "something to the effect of you’re coming with me or come on," grabbed her shoulder, and placed his other hand on her back in an effort to get her to move.

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The girl broke free and ran away. She took a picture of the suspect from behind as she fled, and the girl's father posted the photo to Facebook, where it circulated across social media. An anonymous user sent the father a Facebook message pointing to Caldwell's apartment complex in Silverdale. Deputies contacted Caldwell at his apartment on Nov. 4, where they confirmed he matched the appearance of the man the victim took a photo of as she ran away.

When asked if he knew why deputies were there, Caldwell responded that his "best guess is that Facebook post," before invoking his right to an attorney. Because Caldwell is an active-duty service member in the Marine Corps, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office forwarded the case investigation and reports to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service. Authorities did not confirm whether Caldwell entered a guilty or not guilty plea during his initial court appearance on Thursday. MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE