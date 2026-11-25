An active-duty U.S. Army sergeant admitted to conspiring to collect and pass classified national defense information to recipients connected to China.

from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Middlesex County, Western Monmouth County, Somerset County, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Hunterdon County, Warren Countyfrom THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Southern Nassau County, New York County , Southeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, Northern Queens County, Kings County , Richmond County , Southern Queens County, Bronx County, Northeast Suffolk County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Eastern Essex Countyfrom THU 7:00 AM EST until FRI 6:00 AM EST, Richmond County , Northern Queens County, Kings County , Southwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Northeast Suffolk County, New York County , Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Bronx County, Southeast Suffolk County, Hudson County, Eastern Union County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County An active-duty Army sergeant pleads guilty in China-linked intelligence case.

Jian Zhao pleaded guilty to gathering and sending national defense information to people connected to China. Zhao, an active-duty Army sergeant, is accused of furnishing sensitive material and selling military computers and government hard drives. Last year, Zhao was arrested and authorities confiscated thousands of dollars in cash and electronic devices.

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An active-duty U.S. Army sergeant pleaded guilty to conspiring to collect, transmit and transfer national defense information to individuals linked to China. is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington and the United States Attorney’s Office District of Oregon stated that the charge against him carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, up to three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment. Jian Zhao enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017 and served as a battery supply sergeant.