Peoria Evacuation Extended as Bomb Squad Confirms Active Explosive at BioUrja Plant

Authorities evacuate Peoria residents after an active bomb was discovered at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant, prompting a one-mile zone closure and interstate shutdown.

Illinois authorities have extended the mandatory evacuation of a one-mile radius around the BioUrja Renewables ethanol facility in Peoria, Illinois, after confirming the presence of an active explosive device. The hazardous discovery at the industrial complex on Southwest Washington Street in South Peoria necessitated an immediate and urgent shutdown of the surrounding infrastructure. This critical security emergency began on Friday when city officials identified a suspicious package within the plant, prompting a massive law enforcement response.

Mayor Rita Ali confirmed the severity of the situation, stating unequivocally that the threat was real and that a bomb had indeed been found at the site. She established a strict evacuation zone, urging all residents to leave the area immediately to ensure public safety. The Illinois River was also shut down to maritime traffic while the crisis was managed to prevent any potential secondary hazards or traffic congestion near the waterways.

Also read Active shooter in DC's Logan Circle leaves 5 shot; police responding to barricade situation

Law enforcement agencies, including the Peoria Police Department and the Illinois State Police, secured the perimeter while federal entities arrived to assist. The FBI, the US Coast Guard, and the US Department of Homeland Security deployed personnel to support local authorities. Approximately fifty displaced residents gathered at Manual High School, which is situated just outside the mandatory evacuation zone to serve as a temporary holding area for those forced to flee their homes.

Congressman Eric Sorensen warned the public to prioritize their safety, noting that officials could not guarantee the safety of the city of Peoria. He suggested that there might be more than one explosive device at the facility, which is located approximately one and a half miles from downtown Peoria. Sorensen stressed that the situation had escalated beyond a simple threat and required immediate compliance with evacuation orders from all residents.

Advertisement

State Senator David Koehler reinforced the seriousness of the event, advising citizens to leave the area for the night. He joined Mayor Ali and other leaders in supporting the emergency response efforts, indicating that the outcome would become clearer in the coming days. Governor JB Pritzker directed the Illinois State Police to coordinate closely with local authorities and monitor the situation actively, ensuring a unified command structure for the ongoing investigation.

Peoria City Council member Bernice Gordon-Young addressed online debates regarding the credibility of the threat. She clarified that the bomb threat was legitimate and demanded that residents follow evacuation instructions without hesitation. Gordon-Young described the event as a serious threat to public safety that required unwavering cooperation from the community, dismissing any claims that the emergency was a hoax or exaggeration.

The emergency triggered widespread infrastructure disruptions across Peoria and East Peoria. The county sheriff confirmed that Interstate 74 was closed in both directions through the city, causing significant delays for commuters. Drivers were instructed to use Route 474 as a bypass to avoid the restricted zones. The closure remained in effect until at least 9am Saturday, according to statements from the city of East Peoria, to allow bomb squads safe access to the site.

Multiple local businesses suspended operations in response to the security crisis. County Sheriff Chris Watkins advised the public to stay away from downtown Peoria and the riverfront area of East Peoria. The shutdowns were implemented to facilitate the work of bomb squads and law enforcement personnel. Authorities maintained that the closures were necessary to ensure the safe removal of the explosive device and to protect bystanders from potential danger.

Advertisement

BioUrja Renewables acquired the plant in 2021 from previous owners ADM. The facility manufactures ethanol that serves various industrial and consumer applications. The product is utilized in fuel blends, beverages, and hand sanitizers. The abrupt halt in operations disrupts the supply chain for these essential goods, creating immediate economic concerns for local industries dependent on the facility.

Officials are working to resolve the threat while minimizing long-term economic impacts on the facility. The presence of the explosive device has raised serious questions about security protocols at the industrial site. Emergency responders continue to conduct thorough searches of the area to ensure no other hazards remain. Residents are advised to remain alert for further updates regarding the resumption of normal services in the affected zones.

The coordinated response between local, state, and federal agencies highlights the complexity of managing such a high-stakes security incident. Authorities have emphasized that public cooperation is vital to the successful resolution of the crisis. The evacuation orders remain in effect as experts work to safely neutralize the explosive device. Once the site is declared secure, authorities will provide further details on the timeline for reopening the area and restoring full traffic flow.