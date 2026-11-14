Active Bomb Found at BioUrja Plant Forces Peoria Evacuation

Authorities evacuate residents within one mile of the BioUrja Renewables ethanol plant in Peoria, Illinois, after discovering an active bomb threat.

An active bomb has been discovered at the BioUrja Renewables ethanol facility in Peoria, Illinois, triggering an urgent mandatory evacuation for nearby residents. The crisis unfolded on Friday when a suspicious package was identified at the plant located on Southwest Washington Street in South Peoria. Local authorities quickly confirmed the severity of the situation, urging the public to treat the event as a life-threatening emergency rather than a hoax.

Official Confirmation of Active Bomb Threat

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali publicly confirmed that the device was a real threat and explicitly stated that it was a bomb. She emphasized the gravity of the situation by telling the community that they were dealing with a genuine danger. The Mayor declared that the incident was not a drill or a false alarm, but a serious criminal act requiring immediate and decisive action from all citizens in the affected zone.

Also read Active shooting reported in Northwest DC; 4 shot

Mayor Ali established a strict one-mile evacuation radius around the industrial site. She instructed all residents within this boundary to leave the area immediately to ensure their personal safety. The Mayor highlighted that the bridge crossings over the river had been closed to prevent traffic congestion and to allow emergency responders clear access to the scene.

Multi-Agency Response and Federal Involvement

A massive coordinated response has been launched involving multiple levels of law enforcement and federal agencies. The Peoria Police Department and Fire Department are on-site, working alongside the Illinois State Police. Additional support has been provided by the East Peoria Police Department to manage perimeter security and traffic control.

Advertisement

Federal resources have also arrived to assist with the investigation and bomb disposal efforts. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the United States Coast Guard, and the Department of Homeland Security are present in Peoria. Governor JB Pritzker confirmed that he is actively monitoring the threat and has directed state police to coordinate closely with local authorities to manage the emergency.

Stakeholder Warnings and Evacuation Directives

Lawmaker Eric Sorensen issued stern warnings to the public, stating that the safety of the city could not be guaranteed. He suggested that authorities might have discovered more than one explosive device at the facility. Sorensen advised residents to stay safe and leave the area immediately, noting that the situation had escalated beyond a simple suspicious package.

State Senator David Koehler reinforced these warnings, urging people to exit the area that night. He expressed his support for Mayor Ali and emphasized that the priority was the safety of the citizens. Koehler indicated that while future developments might be known the next day, the immediate instruction was to evacuate now.

Impact on Infrastructure and Business Operations

The emergency has caused significant disruptions to local transportation and commerce. Interstate 74 has been shut down in both directions through the city of Peoria. County Sheriff Chris Watkins advised drivers to use Route 474 to bypass the affected zone. The Illinois River was also closed to navigation to secure the waterways around the facility.

Advertisement

Local businesses have closed their doors in response to the safety order. The city of East Peoria announced that evacuations would remain in effect until at least 9:00 AM on Saturday. Approximately 50 people had gathered at Manual High School, which is located outside the one-mile radius, just after midnight local time, seeking a safe distance from the explosion risk.

Background on the BioUrja Renewables Facility

BioUrja acquired the ethanol production plant in 2021 from its previous owners, ADM. The facility is situated approximately one and a half miles from downtown Peoria. The plant manufactures ethanol, a versatile chemical used in fuel, beverages, and hand sanitizers. The location of the plant in a residential-adjacent area contributed to the urgency of the evacuation order issued by Peoria officials.