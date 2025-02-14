Active and Stormy Weekend Ahead with Heavy Snow, Freezing Rain, and Rain

Prepare for a weekend of dynamic weather, with a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Heavy snow is expected Saturday, potentially transitioning to dangerous ice accumulations. Shifting to plain rain by Sunday afternoon.

Get ready for an active and stormy weekend as temperatures plunge and multiple precipitation types are expected. Valentine's Day will start with temperatures in the 20s, but the wind chill will make it feel like the teens. Despite some sunshine, highs will only reach the mid-30s, and with a continuous breeze, it will feel like the 20s. There's a slight chance of snow showers north and west.Saturday brings a pair of First Alert Weather Days with a mix of precipitation.

Snow will return to the region in the late morning hours, potentially heavy at times. A gradual transition to sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain is expected throughout the evening. Before the changeover, several inches of snow are possible, with the northwestern suburbs seeing 3-7 inches, while the majority of the region receives 1-3 inches. Ocean County is likely to see trace amounts to 1 inch. The rain/snow line is expected to reach NYC by 10 p.m., while areas north and west will continue to experience wintry precipitation.Saturday night and Sunday morning will see freezing rain become a major concern, especially in northwestern suburbs and valleys. Models predict ice accretion of .25-.50 inches, raising concerns about downed trees and power lines. By Sunday afternoon, warmer air will move in, changing all locations to plain rain. Expect heavy rain at times, with 1-2 inches of total rainfall. Temperatures in the city and south will climb into the 50s.





CBSNewYork / 🏆 268. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snow Freezing Rain Sleet Rain Weekend Weather

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston and Southeast Texas Brace for Rainy WeekendHouston and Southeast Texas will experience a transition from winter boots to rain boots this weekend. Overcast skies are predicted for Saturday, with rain returning on Sunday. Scattered showers are expected overnight Saturday, intensifying into heavy rain bands on Sunday. The heavy rain could lead to street flooding, with potential accumulations of 1-3 inches. Temperatures will hover in the 60s throughout the week, with additional rain chances predicted from Wednesday to Friday.

Read more »

Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow, Sleet and Freezing Rain to MillionsA powerful winter storm is sweeping across the United States, impacting millions with heavy snowfall, sleet, and freezing rain. The storm is causing hazardous travel conditions and widespread disruptions.

Read more »

Rare Winter Storm to Batter Deep South with Heavy Snow, Freezing RainMillions brace for a rare winter storm bringing heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain to the Deep South, as a blast of Arctic air plunges much of the eastern US into a deep freeze. The storm is expected to impact Texas starting Monday evening, spreading eastward.

Read more »

Southern California Prepares for Heavy Rain and Toxic RunoffAs fire-fanning winds continue, Southern California braces for potential heavy rain and toxic runoff, raising concerns for residents and authorities.

Read more »

Rare Winter Storm To Hit Deep South, Bringing Heavy Snow and Freezing RainA rare winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the Deep South as a blast of Arctic air plunges much of the eastern U.S. into a deep freeze.

Read more »

South Texas Weather: Chilly Weekend Ahead, Heavy Rain Possible Next WeekWhile the arctic air has moved out of South Texas, the weekend will be chilly with below-average temperatures and light rain. Next week will bring warmer temperatures, a cold front, and a high chance of heavy precipitation, including thunderstorms.

Read more »